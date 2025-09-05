Olympic gold medallist to compete at cycling championship in Dalby Forest

Jonathan Brownlee in action during a gravel race. The British Gravel Championships come to Dalby Forest, North Yorkshire from September 12 to 14. Picture credit: Red On Sports

Top cyclists will put their abilities to the test in a famous North Yorkshire location this month with spectators, team members and participants encouraged to make the most of their stay in the county while they are here.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The British Gravel Championships take place at Dalby Forest from September 12 to 14.

Billed as the ultimate test of skill, endurance and perseverance, the event will crown the country’s best gravel racers across elite, junior and masters categories in both the gravel race and time trial.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visit North Yorkshire, North Yorkshire Council’s destination marketing and management service, has partnered with the organisers of the event to encourage extended stays and return visits to participants and supporters through publicity both before and after the event as well as during live streams of the races.

Top cyclists will put their abilities to the test as the British Gravel Championships come to Dalby Forest and spectators, team members and participants are being encouraged to make the most of their stay in North Yorkshire while they are here. Picture credit: Red On Sports

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for open to business, Cllr Mark Crane, whose responsibilities include the visitor economy, said: “We look forward to welcoming the nation’s top riders to the county and I am sure they will enjoy being put to the test by the demands of Dalby Forest, one of the region’s most picturesque and adventurous settings.”

One of those taking part is Jonathan Brownlee, one half of the famous Brownlee brothers from Leeds, two of the most successful triathletes in history.

He said: "Racing at home always feels more special – the crowd and support in Yorkshire is incredible. I’ve ridden in Dalby Forest a few times, even on my stag do, so I’m excited to go back for the British Gravel Championships.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Last year I was injured and a bit lost in my triathlon season, so I entered last minute, just two days before, having barely ridden my gravel bike. But I absolutely loved it and couldn’t stop talking about the event. This year, I’m coming back more prepared and hoping to do even better.

“For me, gravel is what sport is all about – honest and pure racing in beautiful places competing against like-minded athletes. It has that festival feel, and I just love that.”

North Yorkshire Council’s head of tourism, Tony Watson, said: “The British Gravel Championships are a welcome addition to our already exciting and diverse events programme, and I hope that this partnership will continue to bring future event opportunities to the area.”

Malcolm Smith, co-founder of Red On Sports, organisers of the British Gravel Championships, said the event was all about celebrating British gravel cycling and showcasing the regions of the nation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"North Yorkshire is the perfect home for the Championships. Dalby Forest offers world-class trails, stunning scenery, and a welcoming community that makes both riders and visitors feel part of something special,” he said.

“Working alongside Visit North Yorkshire and North Yorkshire Council allows us to deliver more than just a race. Together, we are creating a weekend festival that brings economic impact to the region, highlights its appeal as a cycling and adventure destination, and offers a truly memorable experience for everyone who joins us.

“We are excited to welcome athletes, fans, and families from across the UK and beyond to experience the very best of gravel cycling in North Yorkshire.”

For more information on the British Gravel Championships visit the official website at https://www.britishgravelchampionships.com/.

Spectators can secure free tickets and find out more information at: https://www.britishgravelchampionships.com/festival