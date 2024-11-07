Parkrun landmarks for ​Scarborough Athletic Club duo David Field and Linda Hinchliffe

​Two Scarborough Athletic Club stalwarts reached landmarks at Sewerby Parkrun.

David Field who was first for the club and fifth O60 completed his 150th Parkrun and Linda Hinchliffe, who was fifth O50 completed her 250th, writes Mick Thompson .

At Endcliffe parkrun Giulia Wilkins was 67th female overall of 282 and fourth O45, at Roundhay Park parkrun Megan Lewis was third female of 177 and 23rd overall of 438, at Cleethorpes parkrun, Ian Spence was third overall of 243, and at Gateshead Harry Whitehouse was first Over-75.