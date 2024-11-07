Parkrun landmarks for Scarborough Athletic Club duo David Field and Linda Hinchliffe
David Field who was first for the club and fifth O60 completed his 150th Parkrun and Linda Hinchliffe, who was fifth O50 completed her 250th, writes Mick Thompson.
Louse Milne was 2nd O55, Christine Robertson 1st O65, Pete Barnard 16th O55, Melanie Padgham 5th O60, Mary Slater 2nd O75, Patricia Keenan 5th O70 & Shirley Field 13th O60.
Lee Wiles was 19th overall of 204 at The Hague parkrun in Holland.
At Endcliffe parkrun Giulia Wilkins was 67th female overall of 282 and fourth O45, at Roundhay Park parkrun Megan Lewis was third female of 177 and 23rd overall of 438, at Cleethorpes parkrun, Ian Spence was third overall of 243, and at Gateshead Harry Whitehouse was first Over-75.