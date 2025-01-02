Paul Lawton leads the way for Scarborough Athletic Club at Guisborough Moors Fell Race

The Scarborough Athletic Club group at the Guisborough Moor Fell Race

Seven Scarborough Athletic Club members ran in the Guisborough Moors Fell Race.​

This is the fifth race of the Esk Valley Fell Cub Winter Series, over a course of 8.8km in length with 376m of climb, writes Mick Thompson.

The first finisher for the club was Paul Lawton who was 13th overall of 137. He was followed by Matthew Jones 16th and third Over-45, James Robertson 27th and Robert Preston who completed the Men’s team that finished in third place.

Chris Clayton backed up in 82nd and eighth O55. Hester Butterworth finished sixth Female overall of 37 and first O50.

Scarborough Athletic Club's Harry Butterworth won the Filey Beach race over the festive season

Julie Clayton was 22nd and third O55 and sealed a sixth team result with just two scorers.

Lee Wiles competed for the club in the East Hull Harriers Boxing Day 10K Road Race.

The course consisted of a three-lap course in East Park and Wiles finished 44th overall of 280 in 39.33.

Seventy-six-year-old Mary Slater took on the challenge of the Grim Up North 10K Multi-Terrain Races that started at the Sewerby seafront then on to Bridlington Park and Ride, then a return to Sewerby.

The Scarborough Athletic Club group line up at the Guisborough Moor Fell Race.

Mary completed the race in 77.52 and was first Over-75 Female.

Many SAC members joined 175 runners in the Filey Beach 5K Beach Fun Run.

SAC’s Harry Butterworth finished in first place.

Ten club members competed in the annual Loftus Poultry Run.

This consists of a 7-mile multi-terrain course along country lanes, bridleways, footpaths and muddy farmer's fields. Many participants embraced the festive season by running in fancy dress.

The prize winners received a chicken or turkey.

Daniel Bateson was the first finisher for the club in 16th overall of 324 and second O40 in 46.37

Rhona Marshall led the club’s females with 12th Female overall, first O40 in 56.37. Sue Haslam who achieved the same time, was officially 13th and first O70.

Nicola Kidd finished a close-up 14th Female, second O40 in 56.46 and was followed by Hester Butterworth 22nd Female and sixth O50 in 58.26. Jane Hamp was first O65 in 65.49.

Other finish times: Mark Bowes 61.09, Evelyn Fordyce 83.49, Martin Pepworth 94.10, Allison Morgan Harrison-Lee 94.11

Park Runs

Christmas Day

Melbourne, Australia: Matthew Rutt 21st Overall of 227

Dalby Forest

32 SAC members took part in the Christmas Day Parkrun.

James Robertson was 16th overall of an above average 368.

Nikola Carr led the club’s females in 6th Overall of 165.

All other Male Results; Lee Wiles 18th, A. Coles 22nd, D. Smart 2nd Over-55, M. Pepworth 3rd Over-55, C. Brown 8th Over-50, M. Bowes 4th Over-55, C. Clayton 5th Over-55, D. Lester 9th Over-50, A. Padgham 86th, D.Field 15th Over-60, R. Grainger 15th Over-50, J. Lambe 13th Over-55, R. Preston 120th, C.Waite 7th Over-45, M. Padgham 12th Over-65.

All other Female Results; H. Butterworth 2nd Over-50, V. O’Neill 3rd Over-45, M. D’Eath 5th Over-50, J. Graves 2nd Over-60, J.Clayton 6th Over-55, G. Wilkins 5th Over-45, S.Houghton 3rd Over-65, S. Kingscott 13th Over-55, H.Layton 4th Over-40, L. Lester 8th Over-45, S.Field 7th Over-60, E. Fordyce 15th Over-55, A.Morgan Harrison-Lee 24th Over-55, S. Carr 19th Over-60

Helper: Martin Hepworth

Whitby: Rob Powell 43rd Overall of 126 and 3rd Over-50

All Others

Todmorden: Nicola Kidd 3rd Female Overall of 55 and 1st Over-40

Woodhouse Moor Leeds: Harry Whitehouse 1st Over-75

Oldham: Kevin Hutchings 11th Over-55

December 28

Overseas

Melbourne Australia: Matthew Rutt was 1st Overall of 135

Wykeham

30 SAC members took part in the latest and final North Yorkshire Water Park Parkrun of the year.

Daniel Bateson was the club’s first finisher with 3rd Overall of 202.

Bridget Macedonski led the Club’s Females after finishing 4th Overall and 1st Over-60.

All Other Male Results; D. Hepples 1st Over-45, A. Padgham 24th, J.Hopper 30th, P. Smith 1st Over-60, M. Bowes 1st Over-55, M. Pepworth 3rd Over-55, T. Carrington 46th, P. Shepherdson 6th Over-50, R. Grainger 7th Over-50, C.Allen 1st Over-65, C. Bourne 5th Over-55, D.Field 4th Over-60, R.Powell10th Over-50, P. Bowmaker 66th, D.Fox 2nd Over-70, A. Blackman 7th Over-60, K.Cousins 17th Over-60, M.Thompson 1st Over-85.

All Other Female Results; L. Bourne 1st Over-50, F. Hethershaw 2nd Over-50, G. Wilkins 4th Over-45, G. Metcalfe 38th, S. Shepherdson 7th Over-50, A. Morgan Harrison-lee 3rd Over-55 with a PB, E.Waite 7th Over-40, V.O’Neil 13th Over-45.

Helpers; Robert Glover, Mik Lambert, Helen Layton, Victoria O’Neil, Chloe.Chris and Jacob Waite

Sewerby: Dave Shipley 2nd Over-65, Paula Elliott 6th Over-45, Harry Whitehouse 1st Over-75, Mary Slater 1st Over-75.

Dalby Forest: Robert Preston 15th Overall of 201. Nicola Kidd 5th Female Overall of 87 and 1st Over-40.

All other Parkruns

Penrith: David Lester 10th Over-50. Lesley Lester 10th Over-45.

Poole: Pete Northedge 2nd Over-75.

Oldham: Kevin Hutchings 7th Over-55.

Shrewsbury: Suzzane Villiers 12th Over-60.

Hexham: Melanie D’Eath 3rd Over-50.

Beverley: Lee Wiles 44th Overall of 272.