Peter Horbury snaps up Whitby Sea Anglers Association League Heaviest Fish hat-trick
Wednesday’s match saw high pressure, a cold NWesterly breeze, an all flood, scratching match match, 11 members fishing, it was a hard night.
Sea state, flat but when the weak Northerly swells caught up, on the flood, there were localised sporadic swell sets 1-2ft.
Just three weighed-in 4lb 15oz, a codling, a blegg and 2 rocklings. Man of the Match again was secretary Peter Horbury, one codling 2lb 9oz took both a Heaviest Bag of Fish and Heaviest Fish wins.
On Sunday the storm had passed by but yet another low pressure system dominated.
Wicked SSWesterly winds and horizontal torrential rain did not dampen the spirits of the seven members fishing.
Localised SSWesterly swell 1-2ft, unfortunately a neap tide, LWater 8.15pm, making access to marks severely restricted, only 2.5m difference between low and high water.
The inclement conditions led to more than move of marks, and an early bath for a few.
Around 8pm the rain stopped, the wind eased, bites could be felt.
By 8.30pm, a weigh-in secured, and no further bites on the flood probably because the weed started to come in on the tide it was soon time to retire.
At the scales five codlings 10lb 6oz, Bernard Vasey reported catching his two fish in the first hour, Dave Perrett reported his caught on second and third casts, and Peter reported landing an undersized codling (by 2mm) before 7.30pm.
Man of the Match, his third, was Treasurer Dave Perrett, with two codlings 3lb 14½oz. For the third match in a row Heaviest Fish fell to Horbury, 3lb 6oz.
The latter now has four Heaviest Bag of Fish wins and three Heaviest Fish wins.
Leaderboard: 1st - Brian Harland - 89 fish 133lb 3oz, 2nd - Dave Perrett - 74 fish 106lb 8oz, 3rd - Rob Taylor - 44 fish 87lb 14oz, 4th - Col Stainthorpe - 63 fish 85lb 9oz, 5th - Jason Ebison - 43 fish 80lb 1oz, 6th - Denis Thompson - 52 fish 73lb 9oz, 7th - Peter Horbury - 54 fish 70lb 10oz, 8th - Davey Turnbull - 18 fish 53lb 13oz, 9th - Neil Eglon - 14 fish 32lb 12oz, 10th - Bernard Vasey - 19 fish 32lb 2oz.