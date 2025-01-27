Peter Horbury snaps up Whitby Sea Anglers Association League Heaviest Fish hat-trick

Dave Perrett and Peter Horbury were the week's winners.

​This week’s fishing for Whitby Sea Anglers Association members was a tale of ‘before and after’ Storm Éowyn.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wednesday’s match saw high pressure, a cold NWesterly breeze, an all flood, scratching match match, 11 members fishing, it was a hard night.

Sea state, flat but when the weak Northerly swells caught up, on the flood, there were localised sporadic swell sets 1-2ft.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Just three weighed-in 4lb 15oz, a codling, a blegg and 2 rocklings. Man of the Match again was secretary Peter Horbury, one codling 2lb 9oz took both a Heaviest Bag of Fish and Heaviest Fish wins.

Dave Perrett and Peter Horbury were the week's winners.

On Sunday the storm had passed by but yet another low pressure system dominated.

Wicked SSWesterly winds and horizontal torrential rain did not dampen the spirits of the seven members fishing.

Localised SSWesterly swell 1-2ft, unfortunately a neap tide, LWater 8.15pm, making access to marks severely restricted, only 2.5m difference between low and high water.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The inclement conditions led to more than move of marks, and an early bath for a few.

Around 8pm the rain stopped, the wind eased, bites could be felt.

By 8.30pm, a weigh-in secured, and no further bites on the flood probably because the weed started to come in on the tide it was soon time to retire.

At the scales five codlings 10lb 6oz, Bernard Vasey reported catching his two fish in the first hour, Dave Perrett reported his caught on second and third casts, and Peter reported landing an undersized codling (by 2mm) before 7.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Man of the Match, his third, was Treasurer Dave Perrett, with two codlings 3lb 14½oz. For the third match in a row Heaviest Fish fell to Horbury, 3lb 6oz.

The latter now has four Heaviest Bag of Fish wins and three Heaviest Fish wins.

Leaderboard: 1st - Brian Harland - 89 fish 133lb 3oz, 2nd - Dave Perrett - 74 fish 106lb 8oz, 3rd - Rob Taylor - 44 fish 87lb 14oz, 4th - Col Stainthorpe - 63 fish 85lb 9oz, 5th - Jason Ebison - 43 fish 80lb 1oz, 6th - Denis Thompson - 52 fish 73lb 9oz, 7th - Peter Horbury - 54 fish 70lb 10oz, 8th - Davey Turnbull - 18 fish 53lb 13oz, 9th - Neil Eglon - 14 fish 32lb 12oz, 10th - Bernard Vasey - 19 fish 32lb 2oz.