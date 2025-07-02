Brid Road Runners' Micah Gibson with mum Lucinda before their laps on the morning.placeholder image
Brid Road Runners' Micah Gibson with mum Lucinda before their laps on the morning.

PHOTO FOCUS - 13 photos from Bridlington Road Runners' trip to Endure24 at Bramham Park

By Andy Bloomfield
Published 2nd Jul 2025, 10:57 BST
A large squad of Bridlington Road Runners made the trip to West Yorkshire last weekend for the Endure24 event at Bramham Park.

The Brid athletes enjoyed some top results from the gruelling 24-hour event, with photos taken by TCF Photography and submitted by the runners and supporters.

BRR athlete Linda Hall gets ready for her Endure lap. Submitted photo

1. Warming up

BRR athlete Linda Hall gets ready for her Endure lap. Submitted photo Photo: Submitted

The Bridlington Road Runners team line up before the Endure24 event at Bramham Park.

2. Road Runners line up

The Bridlington Road Runners team line up before the Endure24 event at Bramham Park. Photo: TCF Photography

The first-placed ladies team from Brid Road Runners are Heidi Baker, Clare and Erin Gummerson, Kerry Whitehead and Mim Ireland, under the team name “How many laps before Cake”. Photo by TCF Photography

3. Endure24 team winners

The first-placed ladies team from Brid Road Runners are Heidi Baker, Clare and Erin Gummerson, Kerry Whitehead and Mim Ireland, under the team name “How many laps before Cake”. Photo by TCF Photography Photo: TCF Photography

Jenni Kilburn proudly shows her medal after a tough 40 miles. Photo by TCF Photography

4. Going the distance

Jenni Kilburn proudly shows her medal after a tough 40 miles. Photo by TCF Photography Photo: TCF Photography

