PHOTO FOCUS - 13 photos from Bridlington Road Runners' trip to Endure24 at Bramham Park

The Brid athletes enjoyed some top results from the gruelling 24-hour event, with photos taken by TCF Photography and submitted by the runners and supporters.
1. Warming up
BRR athlete Linda Hall gets ready for her Endure lap. Submitted photo Photo: Submitted
2. Road Runners line up
The Bridlington Road Runners team line up before the Endure24 event at Bramham Park. Photo: TCF Photography
3. Endure24 team winners
The first-placed ladies team from Brid Road Runners are Heidi Baker, Clare and Erin Gummerson, Kerry Whitehead and Mim Ireland, under the team name “How many laps before Cake”. Photo by TCF Photography Photo: TCF Photography
4. Going the distance
Jenni Kilburn proudly shows her medal after a tough 40 miles. Photo by TCF Photography Photo: TCF Photography
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.