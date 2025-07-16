Research reveals North Yorkshire’s 10 most notable sportspeople in 2025

The 10 most notable names include current and former football managers, a Lioness, and a wrestling star.

Former footballer and Sky Sports pundit Chris Kamara ranks as the most notable sportsperson born in North Yorkshire, based on having the highest number of Wikipedia profile searches per month.

Researchers at Harrod Sport, the UK’s leading manufacturer of sports equipment, measured the popularity of over 27,800 professional athletes from 1940 onwards by examining their average monthly Wikipedia views over the past year. Results were categorised by birthplace to reveal the most renowned sports stars from each English county—accounting for ceremonial and historical county borders.

With over 20 billion visits each month, Wikipedia is often the first-place fans go to learn more about sportspeople – making it a useful, real-time indicator of which athletes are capturing the public’s attention now and in recent years.

Jonathan Woodgate takes third place among the most popular athletes born in North Yorkshire.

English professional footballer, Beth Mead MBE, takes second place among the most popular athletes born in North Yorkshire. Mead plays for both the Women’s Super League club Arsenal and for England’s national team—she is currently representing the Lionesses at the UEFA Women's Euro 2025.

Just behind Beth Mead is former footballer-turned-manager, Jonathan Woodgate, with 14,040 profile searches per month. Born in Middlesbrough, Woodgate has spent multiple spells at his hometown club as both a player, manager and assistant coach to Michael Carrick before both departed the club in June 2025.

The 10 most notable North Yorkshire-born sportspeople in 2025

Based on the average number of Wikipedia profile searches per month

Beth Mead

Chris Kamara (Middlesbrough) - 24,030 Beth Mead (Whitby) - 14,700 Jonathan Woodgate (Middlesbrough) - 14,040 Tony Mowbray (Saltburn-by-the-Sea)- 13,740 Paul Jubb (York)- 13,680 Steve McClaren (Fulford) - 11,940 Blair Davenport (Harrogate) - 11,130 Jack Clarke (York) - 9,630 Andy Gray (Harrogate) - 8,760 Michael Dawson (Northallerton)- 8,640

Harrod Sport’s nationwide research helps to highlight how the UK produces a rich legacy of sporting heroes from all parts of the country. As part of the company’s ongoing efforts to support local sports development, they recently announced the winners of their seventh annual Ron Harrod Foundation. Every year, the Ron Harrod Foundation sponsors a handpicked group of outstanding young athletes, helping them pursue their sporting ambitions.

Commenting on their research, Kevin Utton, Sport Sales and Marketing Director at Harrod Sport, said: “We carried out this research as a celebration of the UK’s greatest sportspeople. In the fast-paced world of pro sports, athletes in the past and present often fade from the limelight. We believe it is important to continue to recognise iconic athletes and their legacy in order to inspire the next generation of sporting stars, many of whom look to professional athletes from their hometown as role models.”

For more insights from Harrod Sport’s research and to see which athletes topped the list in other English counties, visit: https://www.harrodsport.com/advice-and-guides/hometown-heroes