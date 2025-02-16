Saffron Verrill sparkles as hosts Danby Hockey Club Ladies 2s roar to 7-2 win against Northallerton 3s

Ellie Maud in action for Danby Ladies 2s. Photo by Brian Murfield

​Danby Ladies 2s roared to a 7-2 win against Northallerton 3s on Saturday.

Danby broke the deadlock within the first 10 minutes. A swift counter attack from the right-wing from Emily Spark led to the first goal from Laura Anderson-Cornforth.

Northallerton responded with determination but struggled to break through Danby's solid defence and well structured midfield. Buffy and Ellie Maud linked up well on the left, bringing the ball up the pitch.

A strong cross into the D from Karen Sanderson to Saffron Verrill brought the scoreline to 2-0 after 11 minutes. Shortly after, strong fighting from Hettie Cook led to Northallerton's keeper on the floor where Danby were awarded a penalty flick, which Verrill converted with a powerful push into the right bottom corner.

Evie Craven scored for Danby Ladies 2s in the home win against Northallerton. Photo by Brian Murfield

The hosts continued linking passes together and breaking through Northallerton's defence, with two more goals from Anderson-Cornforth and Evie Craven, putting the score at 5-0 at half-time

The second half saw no let-up from Danby, as they continued to dominate possession, their attacking flair was evident, the sixth goal was scored by Ellie Jackson-Fishpool

Danby's defence, led by Rhoda Spark, kept Northallerton at bay. A lead run from Ellie Maud brought the ball to Verrill to complete her hat-trick.

Northallerton won the ball in midfield and passed through Danby’s defence. A strike from the top of the D was saved by Danby keeper C Sisson, but Northallerton scored off the rebound, and hit a second on 63 minutes.

A fantastic team display and deserved win for Danby, player of the match Verrill demonstrating excellent skill and accuracy throughout the game.