Scarborough ABC boxer Danny Kelwick secures Hull win​ in front of boxing hero Paul Ingle

Scarborough ABC boxer Danny Kelwick secured a Hull win​ in front of boxing hero Paul Ingle

The duo fought in front of former IBF World Featherweight champion Paul Ingle who was guest of honour for the evening.

From the first bell, Kelwick was determined to impress his boxing hero Ingle, mixing heavy blows to the head and body of Sergejevs.

Kelwick maintained a high work rate throughout the first two rounds, despite his opponent attempting to fire back.

Going into the final round and roared on by his supporters, Kelwick again pressed forward in an effort to seal a victory as he continually threw telling blows from behind a tight defence, until the final bell rung out to end an exciting bout.