Scarborough ABC boxer Harry ​Sheader suffered a split-decision defeat in his national semi-final. Photo by Wandering Photography

Scarborough ABC boxer, Harry Sheader, travelled to the Magna Centre, Rotherham in the semi-finals of the National Youth Cadet Championships, suffering a controversial loss against Guildford’s Oscar Lambert.​

En-route to this stage, Sheader had already demonstrated how he deserved to be in such company, having already outpointed a previous national champion and another national finalist, writes John Brownlie.

With his game plan in mind, knowing he was facing a tough opponent, Sheader set about his work as soon as the opening round commenced, working at long range against the shorter Lambert.

Throughout the opening session it appeared to many of those looking on that Lambert was struggling to get past the accurate, accurate, jab being thrown by Sheader.

As the round progressed, it seemed that the Guildford boxer was becoming increasingly frustrated with the effective movement and crisp scoring shots thrown by the Scarborough boxer.

Into the second round, the Guildford boxer initially increased the pressure in an effort to close both the physical gap between himself and his opponent and perhaps also a points advantage that Sheader was possibly accumulating.

Unfortunately for Lambert, Sheader refused to be drawn into a fight and continued to use excellent footwork as he moved from side to side, to find gaps in the Guildford boxer’s defence before then landing his own shots.

As such, it was yet again, a perplexed looking Lambert walking back to his corner stool as the round ended.

Into the third and final round, with a place in the prestigious finals at stake, a determined Lambert summoned up the energy to again attack Sheader, as if knowing he might need a stoppage victory to ensure a place in the final.

To his credit the Guildford youngster put his all into the final three minutes, however Sheader refused to give in despite now getting trapped at times on the ropes.

Consequently, when the final round was brought to an end, both young men received great applause from an appreciative crowd.

After a short wait the decision was announced and much to the surprise of Sheader, the Scarborough corner and many experienced members of the boxing fraternity present a narrow split decision was awarded to Lambert.