Scarborough ABC rising star Ollie Cooper earns debut success at Brighouse

Ollie Cooper, right, in action earlier this year at Scarborough CC. Photo by Wandering Photography

Scarborough ABC boxer Ollie Cooper won on his competitive debut in an amateur boxing tournament at Brighouse

He faced a fellow debutant, Bradford boxer Lee Francis of the Laisterdyke Boxing Club, writes John Brownlie.

From the first bell it soon became evident that both were well prepared, as they both looked to take control of the centre of the ring trying to make good use of their jabs.

Cooper appeared to have the better defence and footwork, which he utilised to move in and out of range to land scoring blows.

As his nerves appeared to settle, Cooper increased the pressure before landing a heavy straight left that jolted his opponent’s head back.

The referee immediately jumped in and gave Francis a standing eight second count, before then allowing matters to continue.

With only a few seconds of the round remaining, Cooper was unable to force home his advantage before the bell sounded to end the opening session.

In the second round, Cooper looked to continue his good work and appeared to be landing the cleaner shots and demonstrating good variety, throughout a competitive round of boxing.

Consequently, going into the third and final round, Francis knew he needed to pull out all the stops against Cooper and took the fight to the Scarborough boxer.

Not to be outdone Cooper increased his workrate, landing sharp shots and combinations.

A heavy right hand knocked back the head of Francis, and the referee gave him another standing eight count. They exchanged punches before the final bell sounded.

It was no surprise when the judges decision was finally announced and Cooper's hand was raised in victory having been awarded a well-deserved unanimous points victory.