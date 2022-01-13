Scarborough AC's Ozzy Stringer and Bronwen Owen impress at Yorkshire Cross Country Championships

Ozzy Stringer

After leading the race in the early stages, Ozzy finished up in 12th overall of a very strong field of athletes from the county’s major clubs. He was also the third of the North Yorkshire finishers, writes Mick Thompson.

The club’s second claim athlete Bronwen Owen, who represented Leeds City Athletic Club, finished as the silver medallist, and was just six seconds behind the winner who denied her what would have otherwise been an eighth championship victory, which started in 2011 when competing as an Under-15 athlete for Scarborough.

Seven club members took part in the latest Dalby Forest Parkrun.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bronwen Owen

Robert Preston was the first overall of 84 and achieved his best ever Parkrun result on his 80th Parkrun with 71 at this venue.

Wendy Pattison, the club’s only female entrant, was third Over-50

Other male results: Aaron Padgham 15th overall, Glen Shelton 3rd Over-60, Brian Rutt 4th Over-60, Michael England 2nd 11-14, Mike Padgham 3rd Over-65.

Eight club members took part in the Sewerby Parkrun that resumed after the festive break.

Paul Griffiths was the first for the club after finishing 53rd overall of 117.

Evie Lees was the club’s first female finisher and 26 female overall of 53 and 1st 15-17.

Other results in Gender Order, Male: Roger Hyde 10th Over-50, Alan Keenan 1st Over-75.

Female: Sarah Marr 3rd Over-50, Hannah Griffiths 8th Over-45, Avril Metcalfe 3rd Over-60, Patricia Keenan 1st Over-70.

Three club members took part in the Cinder Track Whitby Parkrun.

Dave Fox led the trio after finishing 22nd of 71 overall and 1st Over-70.

Victoria O’Neil followed in ninth overall of 33 females and first Over-40.