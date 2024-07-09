Scarborough Athletic boss Jono Greening eyes National League North promotion
Two goals just before the half-time break from Dom Tear earned the win for Boro at Queensgate on Saturday afternoon, but the manager is already eyeing his club’s aims for the upcoming campaign.
Greening said: "It is a big season. We were disappointed to drop from the highs of third to finish 13th last season so our main aim is to get into the play-offs or get promoted in top place. We really want to do well this year, we believe we are capable of something special.”
Athletic started with a fairly strong line-up on Saturday, including new recruits Michael Duckworth and Richie Bennett, and were made to work for their win by an impressive Town team which featured former Boro stars Michael Coulson and Josh Barrett.
Greening said: "Today was a good run-out for the boys especially as we have only trained two sessions, after 8 or 9 weeks off the lads have come back really fit and really strong, looking good in training and today there was plenty of positives.
"I’m not really bothered about the result, it’s nice to win 2-0 and have a clean sheet but there are loads of things to work on which you expect from the first pre-season game.
"I said to the players it is about doing the right things, working hard and getting your fitness levels back up, not to get frustrated if you have a bad touch or a bad pass or if you lose the ball as its expected after that amount of time off.
"I thought the trialists did really well in the second half. It is just about getting them all back together as a group, I think they all missed each other! Each game is massive, they need to perform as they want to be in that starting 11 on the first day of the season.”
"We got some players in early doors, got Benno in last couple of weeks and we are still looking a few players as well.”