Scarborough Athletic boss Jono Greening eyes National League North promotion

Boro are presented with the Dave Holland Trophy. Photo by Morgan Exley

Scarborough Athletic manager Jono Greening was delighted by his season’s 2-0 win at Bridlington Town to retain the Dave Holland Trophy, and has set his sights on launching a promotion push when the National League North season kicks off next month.

Two goals just before the half-time break from Dom Tear earned the win for Boro at Queensgate on Saturday afternoon, but the manager is already eyeing his club’s aims for the upcoming campaign.

Greening said: "It is a big season. We were disappointed to drop from the highs of third to finish 13th last season so our main aim is to get into the play-offs or get promoted in top place. We really want to do well this year, we believe we are capable of something special.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Athletic started with a fairly strong line-up on Saturday, including new recruits Michael Duckworth and Richie Bennett, and were made to work for their win by an impressive Town team which featured former Boro stars Michael Coulson and Josh Barrett.

Alex Brown returned from a long-term injury against Brid Town. PHOTOS BY MORGAN EXLEY

Greening said: ​"Today was a good run-out for the boys especially as we have only trained two sessions, after 8 or 9 weeks off the lads have come back really fit and really strong, looking good in training and today there was plenty of positives.

"I’m not really bothered about the result, it’s nice to win 2-0 and have a clean sheet but there are loads of things to work on which you expect from the first pre-season game.

"I said to the players it is about doing the right things, working hard and getting your fitness levels back up, not to get frustrated if you have a bad touch or a bad pass or if you lose the ball as its expected after that amount of time off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I thought the trialists did really well in the second half. It is just about getting them all back together as a group, I think they all missed each other! Each game is massive, they need to perform as they want to be in that starting 11 on the first day of the season.”