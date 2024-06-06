Nev Watson taking over from Jamie Ward during the Scarborough Athletic Club's A team Wolds Way Relay win.

Scarborough Athletic Club fielded two teams of 10 runners to compete in the latest Wolds Way Relay Race.

Seventeen teams were entered this year and 16 ran on the day.

The race is over 80 miles which is split into 10 legs of three to nine miles taking in some beautiful countryside and picturesque villages. The weather threw everything at the runners, from biblical rainstorms to hot and muggy conditions.

After achieving a second and ninth team result last year when the club competed for the first time, the club’s ‘A’ team finished first overall and the ‘B’ team was sixth.

Every runner was given a bottle of Wold Tops Wolds Way Bitter, and a trophy was presented to the winning team.

Will Anderson got the A team started and handed over to Rhona Marshall with a five-minute lead in the chasing pack.

This lead was maintained through the race as Matt Jones and Jamie Ward ran strong legs.

Despite some fence hopping and additional miles around Wharram Percy, at the halfway stage Nev Watson handed over to Darryl Koekemoer with a minute lead over East Hull Harriers. Ian Spence and Paul Lawton ran well to eke out an 18-minute lead, which Daniel Bateson was able to just about maintain.

Matt Jones handing over to Jamie Ward

On the last leg Andrew Hopper ran to the National Trails Stone in Hessle to seal the victory for Scarborough, for the first victory in this event on the second attempt in a time of 9 hours and 3 minutes.

Sue Haslam started the B team from Filey Brigg and handed over to Matthew Rutt, followed by Ryan Sheader.

Chris Waite (a last-minute hero for stepping in), then ran two and a half bonus miles due to some dodgy navigation before Ian Beaver got the team back on track.

Julia Robinson than ran from Thixendale before handing over to her brother Andrew Kaufman.

Glyn Hewitt ran a speedy leg before passing over to Andrew Robinson who ran a hilly section.

New club member Matthew Heaton then flew along the last section to finish the relay in 6th position with a time of 10 hours 53 minutes, knocking 52 minutes from last year’s time!

Rowan Marshall competed in an extremely tough Duddon Valley Fell Race in the Lake District, a course consisting of 18 miles with no less than 6,000 feet of climb.

Rhona finished 10th Female overall and third Over-40 in 4 hours 20 minutes.

Kevin Hutchings competed in the Dovestone Diamond 10K Trail Race near Oldham.

He completed the race in 67.12 and was 15th Over-55.

Hutchings also competed in the Punk Panther Ultra Unique Trail Race, which took place on a 31-mile stretch of Swinton Moor near Otley.

He completed the course in 8 hours 51 minutes.

Matt Jones was the only club member who was able to attend the Glaisdale Rigg evening fixture of the Esk Valley Fell Club’s second Summer Series Race, held in Guisborough.

The race consisted of a 13.7-kilometre course with 562 metres of climb.

Matt opened his account for the Summer Series with sixth overall of 73 and first Over-45.

Peter Davidson joined thousands of runners at the Manchester 10K Road Race, which has become one of the biggest 10-kilomere races in Europe.

The 68-year-old club veteran finished in 58.27.

Twenty-two club members took part in the North Yorkshire Water Park parkrun.

Aaron Padgham was the first for the club after heading 233 overall.

Bridget Macedonski was the club’s first Female in fourth overall of 94 and first Over-55.

Other Male Results; A. Hopper 1st Over-55, L. Wiles 12th, M. Rutt 23rd, P. Smith 2nd Over-60, R. Powell 5th Over-50, P. Bowmaker 50th, D. Leaming 6th Over-50, P. Shepherdson 14th Over-50, D. Lester 15th Over-50, P. Barnard 5th Over-55, P. Grahamslaw 8th Over-60, R. Broadley 1st Over-75, M. Padgham 7th Over-65, H. H. Forkin 3th Over 75.

Other Female Results; L. Lester 5th Over-45, G. Metcalfe 45th, C. Bilton 7th Over-45, S. Vaughan 8th Over-40, S. Shepherdson 7th Over-50, N. Edmond 9th Over-55 with a PB.

Helpers; C. Bilton, S. Houghton, H. Layton, V. O’Neil, Chloe Waite, Chris Waite, Jacob Waite, L. Wiles.

Eight SAC members took part in Sewerby parkrun and were led home by Harry Whitehouse who was 111th Male overall of 153 and first Over-75 after his birthday 24 hours earlier.

All other results; Linda Hinchliffe 14th Over-50, Pauline Elliott 13th Over-45, Julie Wiles 26th Over-50, Wendy Pattison 28th Over-50, Patricia Keenan 7th Over-70, Mary Slater 3rd Over-75, Lesley Bayes 8th Over-70.

Six club members took part in the Whitby parkrun and were led home by Nicola Doody who was 20th Female overall of 66 and third Over-45.

All other results; Shirley Field 3rd Over-60, Ellie Waite 6th Over-40, Adie Atkinson 7th Over-50, Andrew Doody 8th Over-50, David Field 6th Over-60.

At Dalby Forest parkrun, Jayne Graves was 13th overall or 93 Females and first Over-60.

Avril Metcalfe was second Over-60.

At Prestatyn parkrun, Ian Spence was third overall of 120, at Woolaton (Nottingham), David Tomlinson was seventh Over-55, while at Finsbury Park (London) parkrun Melanie D’Eath was 105th Female overall of 305 and sixth Over-50.