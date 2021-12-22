From left, Mary Slater, Patricia Keenan and Lesley Bayes in action at Sewerby parkrun.

Gail Barnard was the first for the club when finishing 21st female overall of 75, plus the first Over-55 with a PB Parkrun time. Pauline Elliott followed in 39th and fourth Over-40

Alan Keenan followed after maintaining his Over-75 streak with another age group first place.

The club’s Over-70 female trio once again finished the first three in their age group.

Mary Slater headed Patricia Keenan and Lesley Bayes..

Roger Gough completed his 100th Parkrun accompanied by his five- year-old grandson, Thomas Harrison who completed his fourth Parkrun in fourth of the Age-10 and Under Group with a PB, and his grandfather Roger was fourth Over-70.

Three club members took part in the increasingly popular Cinder Track Whitby Parkrun.

Neil Scruton made an impressive course debut leading the trio in 15th overall of 100 finishers and the first Over-70.

He also achieved another Over-70 record to seal a notable treble of Parkrun course records, as he also holds the Over-70 record for Sewerby and Dalby Forest. He also remains the Over-65 record holder for Sewerby.

Hikari Ford followed in 11th female overall of 48.

Harry Whitehouse completed his 115th Parkrun overall.

Just four club members took part in Saturday morning’s Dalby Forest Parkrun.

Robert Preston led the quartet after finishing 14th overall of 73.

Victoria O’Neil was the 28th Female overall and first Over-40.