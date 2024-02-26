Scarborough Athletic Club men’s team earn victory at Eskdale Eureka Fell Race

The Scarborough AC trio who tackled the High Cup Fell Race.

This was held around Esk Valley near Whitby, and consisted of a testing 14.3-kilometre course with 470 metres of climb, writes Mick Thompson.

Ian Spence finished sixth overall of 123 and fifth Male.

He was followed by Robert Preston who was sixth Male and Matthew Jones 10th Male and second Over-45.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matt Machouki completed the first of nine teams in 23rd Male.

The winning team was backed up by Robert Bailey 44th, Andrew Davies 45th and second Over-65 plus Neil Scruton first Over-75.

Hester Butterworth finished seventh Female overall of 38 and second Over-50. Sue Haslam was 12th Female and first Over-65. Together they scored sufficient points for third team of 10.

Three club members competed in a classic High Cup Nick Fell Race based at the Cumbrian village of Dufton, that features the U-shaped glaciated valley of High Cup Nick and incorporates a 15-kilometre route with 450m of climb.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matt Jones finished 63rd overall of 410 and 17th Over-40 in 1.19.31. Ian Beaver was 131st overall and 22nd O50 in 1.29.03.

Nikki Carr Walls was the 21st Senior Woman in 1.40.24.

Seventy-year-old Kevin Archer competed in two events at the England Masters Inter Area Indoor fixture, at Lee Valley Athletics Centre, Enfield.

In the 1500m for Over-70s he finished second in 5.55.05 behind the current British Champion, then won the 800m in 2.42.21.