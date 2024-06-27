At Buttermere, from left, Rob Bailey, Matt Jones and Matt Machouki.

Fifteen-year-old Scarborough Athletic Club runner Ben Guthrie claimed victory in the North Yorkshire Intermediate Boys Track and Field Championships at the York City Athletic Stadium.

In his championship and event debut, Ben finished first in 9.37.3 to become the 3,000 metres champion, writes Mick Thompson.

Ben was immediately selected to represent the county at an Inter-Counties Match at the Gateshead International Stadium.

At what was a step up in class, Ben finished fifth of 15 Boys in a Personal Best time of 9.30.65.

Three SAC members competed in the Buttermere Horseshoe Fell Races, which were held in the Buttermere and Cumbrian Lake District region.

Matt Machouki and Rob Bailey competed in the ‘Short Course’ which consisted of a 14-mile route with 4,500 feet of climb.

Matt finished in 3 hours 12 minutes and was 19th overall and third Over-50.

Rob followed in 37th place in 3 hours 40 mins, after an unplanned detour, as competitors are responsible for their route planning.

Matt Jones opted for the Long Course of 22 miles with 9,000 feet of elevation – a third of Mount Everest’s height, which he completed in 6 hours 10 minutes, and finished 10th Over-40.

Nev Watson competed in the Waterford Marathon with the aim of finishing inside the 2025 London Marathon’s strict entry standard time for the Championship Entry, of 2 hours 40 minutes.

He finished fifth overall of 320 in 2 hours 38 minutes, and has therefore booked his place on the start line for the 2025 London Marathon, which will be directly after the elite invited athletes.

Thirty-seven SAC members competed in the third race of the club’s Summer Handicap Series, which was held at Filey Country Park and consisted of a fast three-lap course on a fine summer evening.

The first finisher on Handicap was Sally Kingscott, who was closely followed by Shirley Field, Pete Smith was the overall third.

The fastest three men were Will Anderson followed by Darryl Koekermoer and Matthew Jones.

The fastest three women were Sue Haslam who was also sixth overall on handicap.

New club member Ellis Miller was second and Claire O’Neil third fastest.

At Dalby Forest parkrun, SAC’s Andrew Kaufman was first overall of 148 and 11th Over-40, Robert Preston 16th and David Fox first Over-70.

All Other Parkrun results

Glossop: Harry Whitehouse 1st Over-75

Ambleside: Mary Slater 1st Over-75

Wakefield: Suzanne Villiers 50th Female Overall of 102 and 2nd Over-60

Eden Project: Juliette Ptlgrim 12th Female Overall of 155 and 3rd Over-40.

Abbots Langley: Matthew Rutt 8th Overall of 85