Scarborough Athletic Club’s Daniel Bateson impresses at testing winter Long Mynd Fell Race

Daniel Bateson on his way to winning the Park run at North Yorkshire Water Park. Photo by Richard Ponter

The race was a English Fell Championship Counter with a 18.5km course with 1370 metres of climb. It is considered to be the toughest winter race of the championship.

Bateson joined some of the top English Championship fell runners in 52nd overall of 354 and ninth Over-40 in 1 hour 46 minutes.

Three club members took part in the Dalby Forest Parkrun.

Ben Guthrie returned to Parkruns after a lay-off and was fifth overall of 104 and 1st 11-14.

He was followed by Robert Preston 7th overall and David Fox 2nd Over-70.

Nine club members took part in the North Yorkshire Water Park Parkrun.

Duncan Smart was first for the club when finishing 8th Overall and 2nd Over-50. Avril Metcalfe led the club females in 26th of 58 females and 3rd Over-60.

Other Male Results: M. Rutt 19th Overall, D, Lester 6th Over-50 with a PB, R. Taylor 5th Over-60,

Other Female Results: S. Vaughan 5th Over-40, S. Carr 5th Over-60, N.Edmond 7th Over-55 with a PB, C. Bilton 5th Over 45.

Helpers: Mik Lambert and Jacob Waite.

Five SAC members took part in the latest Sewerby Parkrun.

Pauline Elliott was first for the club in 39th female of 91 and the eighth Over-45.

She was followed by Linda Hinchliffe 7th Over-50, Mary Slater 3rd Over-70, Pat Keenan 4th Over-70. Alan Keenan was 1st Over-75.

Pete Barnard was the only SAC member at the Cinder Track Whitby Parkrun and was 55th overall of 98 and 4th Over-55.

At Endcliffe Sheffield Parkrun, Giulia Wilkins was 26th female overall of 243 and 1st Over-45.

At Crosby Liverpool Parkrun, Harry Whitehouse completed his 175th Parkrun and was 2nd Over-70.

Lyn Watson was 30th female overall and 4th Over-60 at the Marple Stockport Parkrun.

At Laniishan Cardiff Parkrun, Suzanne Villiers was 4th Over-60.

