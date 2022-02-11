Scarborough Athletic Club's Ozzy Stringer won the Sewerby Parkrun Photo by TCF Photography

Kraft, who has been the club’s most successful male athlete at the Yorkshire Coast 10K race, finished in 10th overall of 2,026 in 32.29, writes Mick Thompson.

This was notably his second best time for the distance since a personal best of 32.02 at the 2016 Leeds Abbey Dash, and augers well for future road races this year.

Kevin Archer competed in a British Masters Indoor Grand Prix at Sheffield.

Mick Thompson was the first Over-80 at the NYSD League meeting

In the 1500 metres which included a former Commonwealth Games 800 metres competitor, he finished second Over-65 in a season’s best time of 5.27.57.

Three club athletes competed in the sixth and penultimate round of the North Yorkshire and South Durham Cross Country League, which was held at The Old Racecourse in Richmond.

Early into the meeting, very strong winds included heavy hail and then some snow flurries.

As a result, the final race of the meeting was shortened in distance for the benefit of the race marshals.

All three club members hung on well in the extreme weather conditions to complete their league total of races, which for Mick Thompson was all six and Mark and Brenda May five races.

Mick’s perseverance paid off when he clocked up points for first Over-80, and his total will ensure he ends the season first overall with a seventh race at Whitby to spare.

Brenda May headed nine in the Senior Women’s Race and Mark May finished ahead of 18 in the Senior Men’s race.

Two club members took part in the Cinder Track Whitby Parkrun.

Neil Scruton was 13th overall of 99 and first Over-70.

Brian Rutt followed in fifth Over-60.

Ozzy Stringer led nine Scarborough Athletic Club members at the latest Sewerby Parkrun, and finished first overall of 172.

The Lees sisters led the club’s females, and were both were first in their age groups.

Elsa was 25th overall of 75 females and first 11-14. Evie was first 15-17.

Alan Keenan was once again the first Over-75.

Other Age Group first place was achieved by Lesley Bayes who headed the Over-70s and Patricia Keenan who was second Over-70

Other female results; Pauline Elliott 3rd Over-40, Sarah Marr 5th Over-50, Sophie Vaughan 5th Over-40

Seven club members took part in the Dalby Forest Parkrun.

Robert Preston was first for the club and fourth overall of 135.

Hannah Mainprize was second female overall of 65 and achieved a Parkrun Personal Best (PB)Time.