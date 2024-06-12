Scarborough Athletic Club’s James Robertson completes brutal Midnight Marathon event

Scarborough Athletic Club’s James Robertson competed in the Midnight Marathon, one of the Brutal Event Series of races, over an extreme course in the Brecon Beacons.

This involved completing the marathon distance carrying a 35lb Bergen, and involved an ascent of Pen Y Fan which has a 2,900 feet height and incorporates the infamous ’Fan Dance’ run undertaken by potential members of the British Special Forces as part of their selection process, writes Mick Thompson.

Entrants start at 4pm and have to reach the summit finish by midnight.

Matt finished fourth male and his time of 7 hours 1 minute was 59 minutes inside the strict cut-off time.

Rebecca Dent at the Potsdam event.

Matt Jones competed in his second fell race in three days at the Emmerdale Fell Race in the Lake District.

The race is a Lakeland Classic that has 8,000 feet of climb, and Matt completed it in 5 hours 29 minutes.

Rebecca Dent joined thousands of runners at the third Potsdam Castle Half Marathon race, held at the German town of Brandeburg in Germany.

Dent completed her third half-marathon race this year in 115.16.

Three SAC members competed in the third race of the Esk Valley Fell Club Summer Series, the Whorlton Chase, was held around the Hambledon village of Swainby.

The course consisted of a 11km course with 330m of climb.

Matt Jones finished 10th overall and second Over-45.

Jane Hamp was first Over-65. Bob Lillie was third Over-70.

Carey Bilton joined thousands of runners at the annual and traditional Newcastle to Blaydon Road 5.8 miles Race, completing it in 57.32.

Two SAC members competed in the latest Run for All Races Series of Races at the Hull City 10K Race which had over 3,000 entrants.

Victoria O’Neil finished in 56.12, Evelyn Fordice achieved a Personal Best time of 62.36.

Sixteen SAC members took part in the North Yorkshire Water Park parkrun.

Matthew Middleton finished first for the club in fifth overall of 205.

Juliette Pilgrim was the club’s first female with third female overall of 93.

Other Male Results: D. Smart 1st Over-55, M. Rutt 16th, P. Smith 2nd Over-60, D. Tomlinson 8th Over-55 with a PB, D. Fox 1st Over-70, P. Shepherdson 8th Over-50. P. Barnard 11th Over-55, S. Kelly 12th Over-55

Other Female Results: L. Lester 3rd Over-45, S. Vaughan 8th Over-40, J. Webb 8th Over-60, E. Fordyce 13th Over-55, H. Casey 15th Over-60, N. Edmond 15th Over-55

Helpers: Hilary Casey, Nicki Edmond, Rob Grainger, Mik Lambert, Victoria O’Neil, Chris Waite, Jacob Waite and Julia Webb.

At Sewerby parkrun, Rob Powell was 11th overall of 293 and the first Over-50 athlete.

Nicola Kidd made her club debut with 13th female overall of 124 and second Over-40.