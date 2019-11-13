Scarborough boxer Matthew Tinker lands first round knockout win in first pro fight

Matthew Tinker, centre, won his professional debut via a first round knockout

Tinker decided to take the plunge into the paid ranks after a superb amateur career.

The now New York-based southpaw reached the finals of the final 2018 New York Golden Gloves, fighting as a heavyweight.

Tinker has also won the London and Southern Area titles in 2015, Haringey Box Cup in 2014 and was also Junior ABA champion.