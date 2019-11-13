Scarborough boxer Matthew Tinker lands first round knockout win in first pro fight
Scarborough boxer Matthew Tinker sealed victory in his first professional outing - knocking out Shawn Nelson in the first round of his bout in South Carolina on Saturday.
Wednesday, 13th November 2019, 11:34 am
Updated
Wednesday, 13th November 2019, 11:35 am
Tinker decided to take the plunge into the paid ranks after a superb amateur career.
The now New York-based southpaw reached the finals of the final 2018 New York Golden Gloves, fighting as a heavyweight.
Tinker has also won the London and Southern Area titles in 2015, Haringey Box Cup in 2014 and was also Junior ABA champion.
The 28-year-old was Senior Elite Irish Finalist at 81kg in 2014 and 2015.