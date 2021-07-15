Scarborough DMC stars sparkle in event held in memory of Frank Lindrick

Callum Williamson in action Photo by John Watson

Frank did a fantastic job as Clerk of Course for this trial for almost 30 years, making it into an event not to be missed.

Son Richard took over the role and with his team of helpers made it a great weekend.

Keighley rider George Emmott, aboard a lovely sounding Triumph Twin lifted the Frank Hildrick Trophy, beating former winner Colin Bailey from Egton by four marks.

Dave Clark in action at Harwood Dale

Scarborough Club were well represented in Twin Shock class, winner Callum Williamson, riding a Trev Jones Dalesman and losing only one mark.

Elliot Woodall, David Clark and Steven Kirkwood – all Scarborough lads - finished further down the order.

In the air cooled class Jack Costigan blew a first day lead to finish third behind Glaisdale’s Paul Nelson and Chris Heyes.

With the sun beating down, many families took the chance of a few days away after experiencing such a difficult year.

Staying in tents, caravans, or motorhomes, it all helped in adding a marvellous atmosphere to the event.

All proceeds from the event raised a massive £1500 for the chosen charities which was split equally between the Heart Foundation, Prostate Cancer and Parkinsons.

The club would like to express many thanks to everyone involved in making it such a success.

Winner Frank Hildrick Trophy: George Emmott (Triumph Twin)

Pre Unit: Colin Bailey (Ariel) 12, Mark Smith (Ariel) 14, Darren Walker AJS) 35.

Unit: Andrew Dennis (BSA C!5) 47, Tony Davidson (Triumph Cub) 68.

Twin Cyl: George Emmott (Triumph Twin) 8, Richard Hildrick (Triumph Twin) 27.

Two Stroke: Martyn Stanistreet (James) 7, Mick Grant (Bantam) 23, Neil Hebdon (BSA Bantam) 56.

Rigid: John Feather (Ariel) 15, Gary Marshall (Triumph) 21, Tim Pawson (Triumph) 102.

Air Cooled: Paul Nelson (Scorpa) 14, Chris Heyes (Yamaha) 16, Jack Costigan (Fantic) 18.

Pre 65 C/man: Gary Holmes (Ariel) 8, Mick Whitlow (BSA Bantam) 12, Harry Stanistreet (Ariel) 14.

Twin Shock C/man: Paul Harrison (Scorpa) 4, Chris Banks (Yamaha) 13, Pat Galway (Yamaha) 15.