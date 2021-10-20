Scarborough Hockey Club Ladies 2nds beat York 5-1

Scarborough Hockey Club Ladies 2nds team

Scarborough produced a goal early in the first half; however, after the rivals scored an equaliser not long after, the hosts realised they needed to up their game.

With impressive speed, quick passes and loads of opportunities in the oppositions circle, Scarborough managed to secure another four goals against City of York.

Scorers were Alex Bester (2), Kathryn Bumby, Zoe Harrison and Kate Dibb.

Credit to the entire ladies team for creating spectacular leads and assists to help secure the win.

Scarborough Men’s 1st XI travelled to Rotherham 1st XI hoping to make it a fourth straight win.

However, Rotherham started well and took a 2-0 lead. Scarborough fought back before half-time with an Anthony Allison goal.

The second half started evenly but Rotherham made it 3-1, Scarborough fought back quickly with goals from Rikki Lawrence and Will Palmer to make it 3-3 with 10 minutes to play.

Rotherham finished strongly with two late goals.