Scarborough make winning start to York and District Racquetball League season at Wiffington

By Andy Bloomfield
Published 13th Jun 2025, 07:00 BST
Ben Squires, pictured at a squash competition, made a winning start to the York and District Racquetball League season with Scarborough.placeholder image
Ben Squires, pictured at a squash competition, made a winning start to the York and District Racquetball League season with Scarborough.
Scarborough made a winning start to the York and District Racquetball League season with a win at Wiffington.

The visiting team of John Fuller, Mark Squires and his son Ben, were keen and eager.

Mark, at 3rd string, raced to a 2-0 lead but was pegged back sharply in the third before again dominating in the fourth to win 3-1.

Ben also raced to a 2-0 lead but his experienced and wily opponent pounced when Ben took his foot off the pedal.

With the match at 2-2 Ben upped the pace and came out with a 3-2 win.

At 1, Fuller came up against a hard hitting opponent and was soon 1-0 down.

Changing his game-plan John was soon level at 1-1 but then found himself 2-1 down.

Another change of game-plan saw John take the fourth to level, then with his opponent tiring took the fifth easily to win 3-2 and give the team a 3-0 win on the night.

