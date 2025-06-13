Scarborough make winning start to York and District Racquetball League season at Wiffington
The visiting team of John Fuller, Mark Squires and his son Ben, were keen and eager.
Mark, at 3rd string, raced to a 2-0 lead but was pegged back sharply in the third before again dominating in the fourth to win 3-1.
Ben also raced to a 2-0 lead but his experienced and wily opponent pounced when Ben took his foot off the pedal.
With the match at 2-2 Ben upped the pace and came out with a 3-2 win.
At 1, Fuller came up against a hard hitting opponent and was soon 1-0 down.
Changing his game-plan John was soon level at 1-1 but then found himself 2-1 down.
Another change of game-plan saw John take the fourth to level, then with his opponent tiring took the fifth easily to win 3-2 and give the team a 3-0 win on the night.
