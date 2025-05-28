Scarborough Swimming Club star Wiktor Gora, 13, wears his five medals earned at North East Regional Swimming Championships

Wiktor Gora, a 13-year-old swimmer from Scarborough, delivered a standout performance at the North East Regional Swimming Championships, capturing five medals and securing his place at one of the country’s most prestigious youth competitions - the Swim England National Summer Meet.

Wiktor earned silver medals in the 50 metres, 100 metres, and 200 metres butterfly events, along with bronze medals in the 200 metres and 400 metres individual medley. His consistent excellence across multiple disciplines highlights his versatility and growing strength as a competitive swimmer.

His remarkable results place him among the top 19 swimmers in England in his age group, earning him a coveted invitation to the national championships, set to be held at the Ponds Forge International Sports Centre in Sheffield this summer.

At the national championships, Wiktor will compete in the 100m and 200m butterfly, as well as the 200m and 400m individual medley - events in which he earned his qualifying times.

Scarborough Swimming Club is really proud of him, his dedication, discipline, and sportsmanship make him a standout member of the team, and his recent success is a source of inspiration for swimmers across the club.

Speaking after his five-medal performance at the North East Championships Wiktor said: “I’m really proud of how far I’ve come.

“My goal was to swim my best, and qualifying for nationals is a dream come true.”

Wiktor parents said: "We are so proud of Wiktor. His dedication and passion amaze us every day. Watching him grow into the swimmer – and person – he’s becoming fills our hearts with joy."

Wiktor began swimming in 2022 and has rapidly developed into one of the region’s most promising young athletes. Known for his skill in butterfly and his endurance in medley events, he continues to achieve new personal bests with every competition.

Beyond regional and national goals, Wiktor ambitions stretch even further - he dreams of one day representing Team GB at the Olympic Games.

“I love racing, and I always want to improve,” he added. “Getting to nationals is a big step, but I know there’s a long road ahead. I’m ready to keep working.”