Scarborough teenager Joseph Yau claims Teesside Karting Junior Rotax Championship glory

Scarborough karting star Joseph Yau has enjoyed a superb 2024 racing season.

Scarborough’s Joseph Yau has ended a busy race season by winning the Teesside Karting Junior Rotax Championship after nine rounds, where he was on the podium five times.

He got off to a great start to the season with a first place finish in round one in March and never looked back, leading the championship after round three with another first place finish. He stayed ahead of the pack that chased him right until the end.

The championship went down to the wire in the final round in October and was only decided on the last race of the season, when he finished eighth in the final after an incident filled three heats, but secured enough points to win the Championship by the narrowest of margins.

This was the culmination of a tough season that included a few mechanical failures and having his chassis written off by a competitor in a practice session in Round Six, which Joseph said: “It is all part of racing unfortunately. You have to take the highs with the lows and have a bit of luck on your side.”

Scarborough karting star Joseph Yau shows off his trophy

The teenager has been fortunate enough to be invited to race in three endurance kart races. In July he joined Teesside Karting Academy (TKA) and headed to Le Mans, France to compete in the 24-hour kart race with four other drivers.

After a tough race which saw them lead their class for long parts of the race, they suffered a mechanical failure that meant they dropped back and finished second in their class with a field of over 43 teams.

In August he joined TKA again for the British 24-hour kart race and with a mix of over 89 karts the team finished 27th overall and second in their class to reach the podium again.

In the first week of October he was invited by HRS Race Engines to join one of three British teams competing in the 30-hour kart race in Campillos, Spain where a team of five drivers raced against 45 teams from around the world. This time the challenge was a bit too much and the team finished 34th but the experience was unforgettable for Joseph.

None of this would have been possible without the support of his sponsors, Colin Ellis Property Services, Holy Cow, Thompson Property, J Group Platinum, The Salisbury aparthotels and Paul Swan for the mechanical support throughout the season.

He is currently seeking additional sponsorship for 2025 so If any businesses are interested then please contact him at [email protected]