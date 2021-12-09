Scarborough's Karen Barber earns runners-up spot at English Disability Darts Championship

Scarborough disability darts star Karen Barber claimed the runners-up spot in the English Disability Darts Championships at Great Yarmouth.

By Andy Bloomfield
Thursday, 9th December 2021, 8:30 am
Karen Barber, left, with Snowy Dyson.

Playing in the wheelchair category, Barber lost to disability darts legend Snowy Dyson in the final.

Barber said: “I played in the wheelchair category, where I topped the group stage, then in the semis I played against Paul Akers.

“He played so well and took the first leg, I took the next two legs and that put me into the final to play against the legend of disability darts, Snowy Dyson.

“In the earlier stages I beat Snowy 2-0 which shocked me as I was honoured to play alongside him.

“He then beat me 2-0 to win his last-ever tournament as he is retiring due to health issues.”

