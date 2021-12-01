Scarborough's Miller Temple homes in on Olympic BMX dream thanks to skate park in his own back garden Photos by Richard Ponter

The 16-year-old TEC student struggled to get the chance to practice properly at Hairy Bob’s Skate Park and dad Matty was often driving up to four hours to get him to decent training facilities in Corby.

Miller came up with idea of having a park in the garden at his Scalby Mills Road home to boost his hopes of becoming a professional BMX rider.

Matty Temple said: “Miller has wanted to be a professional BMX rider and compete at the Olympics for some time, long before the success for Team GB riders at the Tokyo Olympics.

“He often goes down to Hairy Bob’s to practice but there is not enough space for him as it gets busy down there.

“We drive him to Manchester, Leeds and Corby for proper training at indoor venues but it is a long round trip for both.

“Miller came up with the plans and designed it all, he even left the drawings on my pillow once and though I was not keen at first I caved in and said I would build it for him.

“He said he would fund it himself so he got a job at Creams during the summer to get the money together.

“He bought the OSB timber materials and my company Walker & Hutton Ltd bought the rest of the timber carcasses.

“We went to Travis Perkins to get the plywood top we needed but timber prices doubled and he was short of the amount needed.

“We explained what we needed the timber for to Travis Perkins manager Chris Jackson and he had a chat to his area and national management and they decided to give us the timber, which was worth over £1,000, for free.

“This has been a massive help and we are very grateful to Chris for this.

“I have also floodlit the back garden so Miller can go out when he gets back from college, although it is totally weather dependent, he really needs access to indoor venues.”

"Autosmart’s Paul Daley-Smith has provided £100 worth of sealer, and Secret Sport Surf Shop gave him their own clothing line and the new MBR Racing shop supply him with gloves. We are very grateful for everyone’s help."

Although Miller has got his own practice area now, his dad is very keen to see action sports get their own facilities in the Scarborough area.

He said: “Due to Covid there have not been a lot of chances to compete for Miller over the past couple of years, but we have been training at places such as Adrenaline Alley in Corby, and these are the type of indoor skate parks that are needed in this area.

“If there was a venue in Scarborough like this they could also make sure it caters for mountain-climbing, trampolining and it would be great for leisure and tourism.

“Unfortunately it would probably come too late for Miller to use and help fulfil his dream of being a professional BMX rider as these things take years to come to fruition.”