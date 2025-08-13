Scarborough’s rising martial arts star Jocelyn Dixon shortlisted for national award

Jocelyn Dixon shows off her medals from the 2024 ICO World Championships in Germany.

Scarborough martial arts star Jocelyn Dixon has been shortlisted for the British Youth International College (BYITC) Sporting Champions final in Edinburgh in September.

Jocelyn, 11, is a world champion gold medallist in Karate, Taekwondo and Wushu and has already gained 11 gold medals this year at the English, Welsh and Boudica competitions.

She also helps to coach an additional needs kickboxing class at Desapline Martial arts each week.

This year she has been selected onto the Everyone Active Sporting Champions scheme but has also been nominated into the Martial Arts Hall of Fame at the Doncaster Dome.

Jocelyn is one of four finalists set for Edinburgh and is already training hard for the ICO World Championships in October but has been selected for the WKO GB team too.

The former Seamer & Irton Primary student has been training and competing in martial arts since she was five years old.

She gained her black belt in kickboxing with Andy Desa and currently her mum Lisa coaches her in competitive forms.

Lisa said: “I'm very proud of Jocelyn, not only for her success in martial arts but her effort and perseverance in everything she does.

"She works hard on her own technique, trying to perfect all of her movements in her own time and evaluating her own performance. She is also patient with others, helping them improve in their own martial arts journey and offering encouragement. She has helped to coach additional needs youngsters for a few years now, giving up her time to help them learn kickboxing and is a tremendous asset.

"I'm also proud of her resilience and performance despite having Myopia (affects her eyesight) and coccydynia following a fall at school to which she has physio appointments, all of which she takes in her stride.”

“Jocelyn is looking forward to representing England at the ICO World Champion October and has many aspirations of skills she would like to master.

"Jocelyn is due to start Scarborough College in September after being awarded an all rounder scholarship. She loves many styles of martial arts but is also a competitive cheerleader and pianist.”

Any sponsorship is always appreciated as are donations of sports equipment for the additional needs class who train every Saturday between 10 and 11am. Anyone wanting to help can contact Lisa on 07888132899.