Scarborough's Smoothflo Academy stars grab glory at Empire Grappling competition in Leeds

Harry Thorpe won a gold medal in his first-ever event

The Scarborough club sent a five-man team and came away with three gold medals and a silver.

Brazilian Jiu Jitsu (BJJ) competitions are divided into categories according to weight, age and time trained.

There are four experience divisions.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Smoothflo Academy’s Mikie Holis, centre, won the Advanced and Elite over 95kg division at the Empire Grappling Competition

Beginner is White Belt and under 12 months grappling experience.

Novice is for White Belt and one to two years grappling experience.

Pro MMA Fighter/Judo Black Belt that are not graded in BJJ cannot enter these first two divisions.

Intermediate is for Blue Belt or two to four years grappling experience, and Advance/Elite (Purple, Brown and Black Belt) or over four years grappling experience.

Coach Sam Barker won a gold medal at the Empire event

The weight divisions are for all ages in under 55.5kgs, under 61.5kgs, under 67.5kgs, under 73.5kgs, under 79.5kgs, under 85.5kgs and under 91.5kgs, under 97.5kgs and over 97.5kgs.

The event works like a knockout tournament progressing through quarter and semi -finals into a final matchup between the two undefeated athletes left at the end who compete to determine who the gold medalist will be.

Smoothflo’s Harry Thorpe won gold in the Novice under 85.5kg division.

Thorpe won all three of his matches by submission with his signature diesel choke and wasted no time in doing so.

Jack Anderson, left, takes his place on the podium for earning a silver medal in the Beginners under 79.5kg division

Thorpe finished his first opponent in 1 minute 34 seconds, his second opponent in 35 seconds and the third and final opponent in 37 seconds.

This was Thorpe’s first time ever competing in Brazilian Jiu Jitsu and he stole the show with this performance.

Jack Anderson won a silver medal in the Beginners under 79.5kg division. He won his first match on points in a back and forth battle.

Anderson then won his second match by armbar in 55 seconds.

The Smoothflo ace lost his final match by submission to a tough opponent and won silver in only his second ever BJJ competition.

Sam Barker won gold in the Advanced and Elite under 67.5kg division.

Barker won his first match in 2 minutes 15 seconds by Rear Naked Choke.

The Scarborian, who is is one of the coaches at the Smoothflo Academy, then won his second match in 2 minutes 43 seconds by Heel Hook.

Mikie Holis won a gold medal in the Advanced and Elite over 97.5kg division.

Holis won his first match 4-0 on points.

Mikie won his second match 3-0 on points, taking the gold without having a point scored against him.

Barker said: “All in all a great day out for the team!

“We entered a nationally renowned event which attracts talent from all around the UK with a five-man team and came away with four medals.