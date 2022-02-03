Scarborough's teenage star Ozzy Stringler sparkles at Northern Cross-Country Championships

This was his third cross-country championship this year, and by far the highest standard that consisted of top Under-17 athletes from all the top clubs in the North of England, writes Mick Thompson.

He finished in 20th overall of 91 but was also second of the Yorkshire runners.

Eighteen club members competed in the annual Ferriby 10-Mile Road Race.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

First home for SAC was Glyn Hewitt in a PB of 62.44.

Fay Hethershaw led the club’s females with a PB, her time of 75.43 was the fastest of 38 in the Over-50 group.

Neil Scruton also topped his age Group with a time of 73.56 and was first Over-70.

Other male timings and PBs: Anthony Gough 63.42 PB, Dale Hepples 67.05, Tom Carrington 77.32 PB, David Field 82.43, Aaron Padgham 82.45 PB Adrian Atkinson 85.01, Andrew Doody 102.07. Harry Forkin 3rd Over-75 in 100.31.

Other female timings and PBs; Claire O’Neill 82.07 PB, Nicola Doody 85.02 PB, Georgia Tindale 88.01 PB, Ann Kitto 93.47, Melanie D’Eath 97.47, Caroline Metcalf 97.40, Ruth Frank 100.31.

The club’s prolific second claim road racer Kevin Hutchings competed in his second road race this year at the inaugural Stockport Daffodil 10K Road Race.

He finished 414th of 839 in 53.02.

Five club members took part in the Sewerby Parkrun.

The first finisher for the club was Sarah Marr who was 24th female overall of 61 and the second Over-50.

The club’s trio of Over-70 females once again achieved a first three result in their age group when Lesley Bayes led Patricia Keenan and Mary Slater.

Alan Keenan also achieved another age group first in the Men’s Over-75 Division.

Six club members took part in the Dalby Forest Parkrun.

Robert Preston was first home for the club in fourth overall of 126. He was followed by Owen Riley second 11-15 and Wilson Moisey-Smith who was first 11-14

Sharen Carr led the female trio in fourth Over-60 and was followed by Wendy Pattison fourth Over-60 and Ruth Frank fourth Over-50.

David Fox was the sole club member at the Cinder Track Whitby Parkrun.

He finished 28th of 77 and was the first Over-70

Former club athlete Olivia Butterworth, now based in Australia, competed in the latest Centennial Parkrun in Sydney.

She achieved a Parkrun PB time after finishing 17th overall of 67 females and third Age 20-24.

Club press officer Mick Thompson recently completed a 400-day streak of running every day since Christmas Day 2020.