Senna Proctor’s Silverstone BTCC show helps EXCELR8 teammate Tom Ingram’s title bid

Rudston's Senna Proctor in action at Silverstone. Photo by Mat Acton Photography

Senna Proctor has completed his penultimate race weekend for 2025 at Silverstone that assisted his EXCELR8 Motorsport-run squad to strengthen its quest to secure the Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship (BTCC) title and for his teammate, Tom Ingram, to remain the man to beat in the driver’s championship.

The BTCC is Britain’s premier racing series and Proctor displayed strong pace - even though that pace wasn’t fully reflected in the final results and points haul.

The weekend started well in Saturday free practice where Proctor lapped consistently inside the top ten.

Set-up changes were then fine tuned with his race engineer and squad of mechanics for the all important qualifying sessions.

Senna Proctor reviewing qualifying with his Data Engineer at Silverstone. Photo by Mat Acton Photography

Qualifying would turn into something of a lottery as a result of changeable weather conditions.

The tyre choices, car setup and timing were all crucial to progress from Q1.

As his teammates failed to post a competitive lap time it was Proctor that was able to fly the flag for the team as he made it the final part of the session before qualifying on the third row of the grid in the worst of the weather.

Electing to run the soft tyre in race one, Proctor raced his way through to fourth in the early laps and was sitting just outside the podium spots and ready to launch his bid for podium glory when the race went under caution late on, before eventually finishing behind the safety car.

Senna Proctor in BTCC action at Silverstone. Photo by Mat Acton Photography

For race 2 Proctor was on the slower medium compound tyre but was still running competitively in the top six and fending off the attacks from those on the quicker soft tyre and with more turbo boost allocation.

Unfortunately his #18 Hyuandai i30N was then in the wars having been well placed, with teammate Morgan being hit in the rear by Aiden Moffat’s BMW which then forced him to make heavy contact with Proctor ahead.

That damage would hamper Proctor for the rest of the race as he missed out on the points.

With the top 12 reversed on the grid for race three and the grid jumbled up somewhat, Proctor had to focus firmly forward and launch a fight back drive from right towards the back of the starting grid.

Senna Proctor looks to work his way up the rankings at Silverstone. Photo by Mat Acton Photography

After a rapid start and some early overtakes, Proctor surged upwards in the ranking, lapping strongly to take the flag just behind the leading drivers and in a highly respectable points scoring position.

It was a positive way to end the day and with eyes firmly fixed on the season finale at Brands Hatch in early October.

Senna’s teammate Tom Ingram will now take a lead of 33 points into the Brands Hatch season finale, with Team VERTU just three points off the lead of the Teams’ Championship.

The EXCELR8-run squad is also just one point off the top of the Manufacturers’/Constructors’ championship with three races remaining.

Proctor said: “We showed good pace in practice on Saturday and then made the right calls in qualifying to get through to Q3, where we should really have got pole - we just bolted the wet tyre on a little bit too early.

“We fought back to fourth in race one which was a good start to race day but then in race two, we were up there in the top six when I got a shunt from the rear and that was the end of that with the damage to the car. From 16th on the grid, we showed really good pace and had a strong run into the top ten before the penalty knocked us back, which was frustrating.

“It’s been one of those nearly weekends which means we leave with no silverware to show for our efforts, but we’ll put it behind us and roll on Brands Hatch.”

You can watch the season finale live on ITV4 with highlights available at ITVx and also via the ITV Sport YouTube channel.