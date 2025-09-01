Shrewsbury's Callum Wraight successfully defends Gambart Baines Challenge Cup title

Sponsor Ashley Brunton Douglas, Mayor Cllr Thomas Murray, Gambart Baines Challenge Cup winner Callum Wraight and sponsor Susie Brunton Douglas.

Bank Holiday Monday saw the annual competition for the prestigious Gambart Baines Challenge Cup.

This competition was established in 1919 by Councillor Ernest Gambart Baines and has now been competed for 86 times.

Initially qualification was carried out over the summer but now it is run as a one day competition.

This year saw a new format with four greens being used, the two public Alexandra Park greens and Borough and Eastfield as North Cliff’s green was, unfortunately, considered not to be in the condition expected for such a competition.

The entry was the highest on record for the finals day at 128, a very large number for a one day competition although in the event illness forced one player to withdraw leaving 127 competitors.

This entry was probably driven in part by the prize money, £750 for the winner thanks to the main sponsorship by Ashley’s Delivery Service, Scarborough, and in part by the fact that the winner qualifies for the All-England Champion of Champions. Additional sponsorship was given by Landers Butchers, Whitby, and Alan Greig.

The use of four greens made the organisation easier in that each green was used by 32 bowlers and these played down until 4 qualified for the final stages.

It did create a logistical problem as the qualifiers from Borough and Eastfield had to get to Alexandra Gardens and park on a Bank Holiday.

There was no problem with green familiarity as each group of 32 was a separate entity and no one who started on Borough, Eastfield or Alexandra 1 could face a bowler who had started on the finals green, Alexandra 2, until the semi-final stage when they had already played on that green.

The entry was also notable for the fact that one bowler, Jane Lee from North Cliff, has to play in a wheelchair because of chronic pain from a spinal injury.

Jane played Anthony West from Sheffield and lost 21-8, a creditable performance against a bowler who plays in a high quality league and who went on to lose 21-20 to an eventual semi-finalist in the third round.

There were also some junior bowlers one of whom, 15-year-old Charlie Fisher (Denby Grange) reached the last 16 and won £50.

There were also a number of female entrants two of whom, local Lisa Watson (Hunmanby) and Jodie Dickinson (Thurgoland, Sheffield), also reached the last 16 but could not quite emulate Rachel Wilcox (Crossgates, Leeds) who reached the quarter finals last year.

At Eastfield Scott Wardman (North Cliff) put up a good performance before going down 21-19 to Joe Wiltshire (Thurgoland) while Liz Wiltshire (Thongsbridge) beat Luke Bellamy (Crossgates) 21 14 and a third Wiltshire, Rob, (Thurgoland) beat North Cliff’s Nigel Trotter.

In the final first round game Aaron Brine (Littlemoor) beat previous champion Pete Gilliver (Doncaster) 21-14.

In the second round Joe Wiltshire beat another previous winner, Gaz Lally (Crossgates) 21-13 and Rob Wiltshire won 21-14 against Ian Vickers (Crossgates) but Liz Wiltshire went down against Richard Jackson (Thongsbridge) 21-17 after putting up a good fight.

In the final round on Eastfield Kez Smith (Crossgates) won 21-19 against Terry Brook (Crosland Moor), Duncan Ruddleston (Rothwell) had a 21-12 win against Joe Wiltshire, Jackson won 21-8 against Craig Bamford (Woodlands Park) and Brine eliminated the final Wiltshire, Rob, 21-10.

At Borough the day started with defending champion Callum Wraight (Shrewsbury) facing Katie Morgan (Denby Grange) and winning 21-12 while sponsor Ashley Brunton-Douglas (Eastfield) lost out to Andy Webb (Alverthorpe) 21-13.

Three locals won their first games, Danny Cooper (North Cliff) 21-10 against Billy Walton (Bolsover Colliery), Adam Chilvers (North Cliff) 21-18 against Sean Higgins (Doncaster) and Lisa Watson 21-15 against Thomas Colclough-Haries (Sheffield).

In the second round Wraight won 21-11 against Ashley Tattersley (Lower Hopton). Cooper won 21-8 against Mark Gilbank (Sheffield) but Chilvers lost 21-13 to Ryan Lloyd (Castleford) and Lisa Watson beat Steve Shannon (Doncaster) 21-6.

The qualifiers from this group were Wraight, 21-15 against Webb, Lloyd, 21-20 against Cooper, Lisa Watson 21-20 against David Cowsill (Alverthorpe) and former champion Gareth Coates (Halifax) 21-9 against Harry Lumb (Thongsbridge).

At Alexandra Gardens three local players made it through the first round on Green 1, Barrie Watson (Borough) 21-6 against Matty Mongon (Mirfield), Ian Hadden (Whitby) 21-17 against Justin Trotter (North Cliff) in the only all-East Coast game and Kenny Wale (Whitby) 21-17 against Tom Smith (Crossgates).

Charlie Fisher also started his fine run here beating Tom Silcock (Barnsley) 21-12.

In the second round Jodie Dickinson won 21-4 against Adam Morgan (Denby Park) while Barrie Watson went out to Jacob Goodall.

Wale lost 21-6 to Charlie Fisher but Hadden kept the East Coast flag flying in this group winning 21-20 against Jude Goodall.

The qualifiers were Jodie Dickinson, 21-19 against Jacob Goodall, Stephen West (Sheffield) 21-19 against former champion James Wilcox (Crossgates), Hadden 21-16 against Lynn Wilcox (Crossgates) and Charlie Fisher 21-16 against Dan Thickett (Mosborough).

On Green 2 all the locals fell at the first hurdle, Greg Long (North Cliff) 21-17 to Andrew Wagland (Sheffield), Jane Lee 21-8 to Anthony West and Peter Harvey (Whitby) 21-15 to Chris Nurrall (Ossett).

In the second round Ira Jeffers (Crossgates), the centenary year champion beat Wagland 21-16 while another former winner, Scott Fisher (Denby Grange) beat Nuttall 21-20.

The qualifiers from this group were last year’s runner-up Joe Cranston (Crossgates) 21-8 against his clubmate Jeffers, Ryan Lysons (Chesterfield) 21-15 against Dave Fisher (Luddendenfoot, Halifax), Jack Hill (Thurgoland) 21-20 against West and Harry Slack (also Thurgoland) 21-15 against Scott Fisher.

The fourth round was played on the two Alexandra Park greens, the qualifiers from Green 1 moving onto Green 2 while the Borough and Eastfield groups played on Green 1.

On Green 1 Wraight was pressed by Lloyd but won 21-17 to face a tough quarter-final against Coated who had a more comfortable, 21-10 win against Lisa Watson.

Smith beat Ruddleston 21-20 while Jackson won 21-14 against Brine.

On Green 2 West defeated the other female qualifier, Dickinson, 21-12 while Hadden nearly became Charlie Fisher’s fourth victim before scraping through 21-20.

Lysons had a 21-15 win against Cranston while Hill beat Slack also 21-15.

For the quarter-finals all players moved to Green 2 where the wheels finally came off for Hadden after his fine run when West beat him 21-8.

The next two games were much closer with Hill winning 21-20 against Lysons and Coates taking Wraight to 21-19. Jackson had a more comfortable, 21-13 win against Smith.

The first semi-final was another close affair with West eventually prevailing 21-20 while Wraight, who was now showing why he is one of the top players in the country, easing through with a 21-13 win against Jackson.

The final, playing with 3 on the card as all other games had been, was competitive but ultimately rather one-sided.

West had played well all day but could only score 1 in the first 6 ends as Wraight opened up a lead of 11-4. West did make something of a comeback scoring 5 singles to 1 in the next 6 ends to trail 12-9 before Wraight scored 7 against 1 in the next 6 ends to lead 19-10.

West then scored a 2 answered by a single from Wraight to make it 20-12.

West postponed the win with another single but Wraight then closed things out with another single to retain his crown and take the venerable trophy for the third time.

The main trophy, which is kept securely by the Council except for the day of the competition, the winner’s trophy, retained for a year by the champion, and the financial prizes were presented by the Mayor of Scarborough, Councillor Thomas Murray, along with sponsors Ashley and Susan Brunton-Douglas.

All in all this was a most successful event and credit must be given to the principal organisers, Paul Morgan (Whitby) and Robert Child (North Cliff) for their work throughout the year leading up to the competition.

Many people fail to realise that there is a great deal of unseen work in organising a competition like this.