SNC Marlins has received sponsorship this year from Lloyd Dowson, chartered Accountants, Tax and Business Advisors.

The first quarter got off to a slow start, Marlins had to adjust with only having six players so already they were on the back foot, Hurricanes used this to their advantage and went 3-1 up after the first quarter.

Marlins had a shuffle around of players and left themselves without a WA.

The play was end to end, some great pressure and centre court play from Marlins player of the match Lisa Mussett as Hurricanes led 9-8 going into the second half.

The Sharks and Piranhas line up before their Scarborough Netball League match.

Some great play from both teams continuing in the third quarter, Libby Vasey shone and worked tirelessly throughout to earn her Hurricanes player of the match.

Marlins' defence partnership of Helen Patterson and Rochelle Cammish made some great interceptions to take the score 15-15 going into the last quarter.

Heading into the last 10 minutes the five points were up for grabs. Hurricanes went 17-15 up straight away.

With a few turnovers of the ball, Marlins stand in shooters Kate Robson and Lucy Murton found themselves under unusual pressure but kept their composure and scored the goals required to secure the win for Marlins 22-20.

Vanessa Rowbottom, Director for Lloyd Dowson said: “We are delighted to sponsor the SNC Marlins.

“The ladies are very enthusiastic about the sport and have achieved great success over the years. We wish them all the best for the rest of the season.”

SNC Marlins captain Lucy Murton said “We are hugely grateful to Vanessa and the team for their continued support of us and of sport in Scarborough.”

Sharks lost out 17-6 in their match against Piranhas.