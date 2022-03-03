Stalwarts Bob Eyre and Judy Allisson handed Outstanding awards by Bridlington Road Runners

Stalwarts Bob Eyre and Judy Allisson handed Outstanding Service awards by Bridlington Road Runners

Bob Eyre and Judy Allison were given Outstanding Service awards at Bridlington Road Runners’ presentation evening, as they prepare to take a step back after years of selfless service, writes John Edwards.

A very accomplished runner in her younger years, Judy still holds the women’s record times at a number of the Bridlington club’s events.

She has been a key figure in the success of the Bridlington Half Marathon over the last 40 years and served as the club’s secretary for many years.

Bob is a popular figure at running events around the region and is still heavily involved in the East Yorkshire Cross County League. He can be seen at Sewerby Parkrun most Saturday mornings, standing in the woods to give words of encouragement and a blast of his megaphone if they are flagging with half-a-mile to go.

Judy remains the only female Road Runner to complete a marathon in under three hours, clocking 2:54:38 at London in 1985, while Bob finished the following year’s race in three hours and three minutes.

Road Runners chairman Martin Hutchinson said: “They have both given so much of their time and of their self to the club over many, many year

“Judy spent years as the backbone of the club, keeping everyone and everything in check and was a runner of a very high standard herself.

“We’d like to thank her for everything she has done for Bridlington Road Runners.

“The true face of Bridlington Road Runners for decades, Bob Eyre has been welcoming new runners and chairing the club for a very long time.