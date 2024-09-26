Stars return to Filey and the North York Moors forests for the 2024 Trackrod Rally Yorkshire

Malton veteran driver Steve Bannister is eyeing more Trackrod Rally Yorkshire success this weekend. PHOTO BY BEN LAWRENCE

Wander along Filey seafront on Friday evening and you could be excused for thinking someone has turned the clock back 40 or more years.

The annual Trackrod Rally Yorkshire is back in town with around 90 vehicles registered before the mid-1980s prepped and ready for action in the North York Moors forests.

Six stages lie ahead of them - the first at speed in the dark covering over 13 miles in Dalby before an overnight halt.

Early on Saturday another 90 or so, many more hi-tech and modern, rally cars join the Historic Cup competitors, leaving the NY500 motorsports cafe on the A169 Malton-Pickering road, as they contest the separate Trackrod Forest Stages, which covers the same second day route over the remaining tests in Cropton, Gale Rigg, Staindale, Dalby (in daylight) and Langdale.

Liam Clark in action at the Trackrod Rally Yorkshire. PHOTO BY EDDIE KELLY

Spectators are catered for and advised by organisers to follow signs for special viewing areas in Cropton (first car due in at 9.24am) or Dalby’s famous Woodyard (cars enter the stage from 1.33pm) with both venues sign posted from the A170.

Yorkshireman Elliot Payne, 21, leads the entourage away on Saturday morning in a state-of-the-art Ford Fiesta R5, in a bid to become the first driver to win the Protyre BTRDA Championship three years in succession, while further down the field many local enthusiasts challenge themselves against the terrain and elements for fun as much as glory.

Among them are: Pickering garage proprietor Steve Magson, navigated by Steve Bielby (No.146 Vauxhall Astra RWD), near neighbours David Brown/Dick Wardle (124 Ford Escort Mk2), and Marcus Tomlinson (24 Subaru Impreza), Butterwick’s Steve Bannister (113 Escort Mk 2), Malton drivers Matthew Stroud/Joel Wharton (148) and Ben Stockdale (166), Mark Stainforth from Whitby/Mark Scrimgour from Guisborough (167) - all in more Escorts, plus former Trackrod winning driver Ryan Champion, from Whitby, is this time navigator/instructor in the Porsche 911 of Thomas Bell, while Carl Stuttard, from Scarborough, alongside Harry Walshaw, is campaigning another of the 70 ageing, but tried and tested, Escorts competing.

Those skilful or lucky enough to finish approximately 45-60 miles (depending on event) of competitive action are due back at the finish along Filey’s Beach Road from shortly after 3pm, champagne ready to spray for the most successful.

See www.rallyyorkshire.co.uk for more details and advanced tickets.