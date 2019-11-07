Swim star Amy seals six medals at Sheffield

Scarboroughs Amy Corcoran shows off her silverware

The 17-year-old Scarborough Sixth Form student produced a scintillating performance, which included five personal bests (PBs), as she bagged three gold medals, two silvers and a bronze at the Ponds Forge International Sports Centre in Sheffield.

Corcoran’s golds came in the 400m IM, 200m IM and 100m butterfly events, with her silver medals coming in the 100m freestyle and 100m backstroke.

The teenager’s bronze came in the 50m fly, while she also bagged a PB in the 50m freestyle despite not managing to collect a medal.

“I was really pleased to win the six medals, it makes all the hard work and training worth it,” said Corcoran, who hopes to go to Loughborough University in 2020 when she finishes her studies in Scarborough.

Corcoran trains seven times a week, including 5am sessions on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, with two sessions a week in Hull as well.

The Scarborough youngster was quick to thank her coach Sam Greetham and parents for their support in helping her train to improve her times in the pool.

“Sam has a lot of experience, which really helps as he knows what kind of programme I need to improve,” Corcoran added.

“I wouldn’t be able to train without the support of my parents, so thank you to them too.”

Corcoran’s dream is to swim at the Olympics in the future, but she knows there’s a lot more hard work to be done to achieve that.

“If I can get into Loughborough then I will be able to keep improving,” she added.

“That is the dream (to swim at the Olympics), but it’s a long way off at the moment.