Table-topping Corinthians Tigers too strong for Panthers in Scarborough Table Tennis League

Corinthians Tigers consolidated their Scarborough Table Tennis League Division One lead with an 8-2 win against Corinthians Panthers.​​

Martin Lowe and Glenn Hodgson were both unbeaten; Gary Connolly added two more victories but they couldn’t overcome an inspired Peter Ozon, writes Karl Cousins.

The doubles went the way of the Panthers with Ozon and Dale Symons defeating Connolly and Hodgson 13-11 in the final set.

The bottom two sides in the top flight - Premier Club Hawks and Keep it Pimple - cancelled each other out with a 5-5 draw.

Premier Club Wolves: Seb Richards, Benja Buric, Ben Ottaway. Photo by Karl Cousins

Hawks’ Tim Penrose sealed the player of the match honours in a five set win over Alistair Hutchinson which capped an unbeaten night in singles.

Hutchinson was the only other player to win more than one singles match.

Picadore narrowly lead Division Two following a 7-3 win against Premier Club Wolves.

Steve Atkinson led the way with a treble.

Richard Lloyd added two wins but Vic Hollingsworth could only win one after letting slip a two set lead against Ben Ottaway.

Benja Buric continued his fine season with wins over both Lloyd and Hollingsworth.

US ran out as 6-4 winners against Whitby Endeavour.

US’ Tom Byrne was too hot for Whitby to handle and won each of his singles matches without dropping a set.

Graham Cripps was the pick for Whitby with wins against John Farrell and Adam Pietrzyk.

Whitby had a chance to level the match in the doubles but Farrell and Byrne made sure of the triumph in five sets against Cripps and Graeme Williams.

Another week, another win for Eraserblades - this time 7-3 against Premier Club Penguins.

However, none of the league-leading side could put a dent in the unbeaten record of Penguins’ Nigel Fell, now with 15 wins from 15.

Tony Rudge came close but lost out in a final set.

An extremely close match between Premier Club Dolphins and Premier Club Sharks went to the wire with the final doubles match deciding the outcome.

With Sharks leading 5-4 Sharks needed to take the doubles to snatch a share of the spoils.

Samantha and Ashleigh Jameson took the match into the final set before Liam Timmins and Jude Hastie triumphed to clinch a 6-4 win.