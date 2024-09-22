The James Gang claim top spot in Bridlington Table Tennis League Division Two after 6-3 win against Spin Doctors

Tom Ryan scored a hat-trick for Air Benders in Division Two.

The James Gang stormed to the top of Division Two after an emphatic 6-3 triumph over Spin Doctors in the Bridlington Table Tennis League.

Harrison James scored a hat-trick, Vadym Fylypenko shot a brace and Mike Byass added a singles win, writes Tony Wigley.

Lindsay Harper, Paul Harper and Jon Bell replied with a singles win each.

Air Benders moved up into third place as they demolished Quality Service 8-1, with maximum points from Tom Ryan and Joe Plant, plus a double from John Ockenden.

Peter Clarkson in action for Cobras in Division One..

Kevin Raynor won a singles for fifth-placed Service.

The Avengers climbed up into fourth after their 6-3 victory over Mad Batters, Tina Crockford, Vicky Barton and Delphine Kaye each scored doubles, but Robert Deegan replied with a hat-trick for Batters.

Cobras are four points clear in Division One after they prevailed 8-1 over Tornadoes, thanks to maximum points from Chris Deegan and Peter Clarkson and a brace for Neil Thomas, Ian McKenna scored a singles for Tornadoes.

Barracudas remain in second place after a close 5-4 triumph over The Vikings, Gerard Ferre scored a hat-trick and Roy Hill added a brace, b.

But The Vikings struck back with a Robert Deegan double and a singles win each from Tom Ryan and Joe Plant.

Chris Deegan and Peter Clarkson won the Wednesday night round/robin tournament.