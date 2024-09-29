Peter Clarkson and Roy Hill won the Wednesday Night tournament. PHOTO BY TONY WIGLEY

The James Gang increased their lead to two points at the top of Division Two, following their 5-4 victory over The Avengers in the Bridlington Table Tennis League.

Harrison James and Vadym Fylypenko both scored twice and Mike Byass struck the vital match-winning game to preserve top spot, writes Tony Wigley.

Tina Crockford and Vicky Barton fought hard to earn doubles for fourth-placed Avengers.

Mad Batters scraped home 5-4 against Air Benders, thanks to a brace from both Robert Deegan and Simon Bekker, and one singles win from Phil Leach, Air Benders replied with a hat-trick from John Ockenden and one singles win for Tom Ryan.

Spin Doctors are looking menacing as they overcame Quality Service 5-4, and secured second place.

Paul Harper scored a fine hat-trick and Jon Bell supplied a brace for Spin Doctors, but Paul Senior scored twice plus one each from Sandie Edwards and Kevin Raynor in reply.

Peter Clarkson and Roy Hill won the Wednesday round/robin tourney.

Craig Bryant, former England international, and currently a level four Elite Table Tennis England coach, presented a three-hour coaching class at East Riding Leisure Centre on Monday night.

Twenty-five players from the Brid League and Scarborough Table Tennis League attended the coaching evening.

Craig set a furious pace as he covered spin serves, attacking shots, defensive shots, forehand shots, backhand shots, footwork, fitness and tactics.