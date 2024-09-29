The James Gang defeat The Avengers 5-4 to increase lead at the top of the Bridlington Table Tennis League second division
Harrison James and Vadym Fylypenko both scored twice and Mike Byass struck the vital match-winning game to preserve top spot, writes Tony Wigley.
Tina Crockford and Vicky Barton fought hard to earn doubles for fourth-placed Avengers.
Mad Batters scraped home 5-4 against Air Benders, thanks to a brace from both Robert Deegan and Simon Bekker, and one singles win from Phil Leach, Air Benders replied with a hat-trick from John Ockenden and one singles win for Tom Ryan.
Spin Doctors are looking menacing as they overcame Quality Service 5-4, and secured second place.
Paul Harper scored a fine hat-trick and Jon Bell supplied a brace for Spin Doctors, but Paul Senior scored twice plus one each from Sandie Edwards and Kevin Raynor in reply.
Peter Clarkson and Roy Hill won the Wednesday round/robin tourney.
Craig Bryant, former England international, and currently a level four Elite Table Tennis England coach, presented a three-hour coaching class at East Riding Leisure Centre on Monday night.
Twenty-five players from the Brid League and Scarborough Table Tennis League attended the coaching evening.
Craig set a furious pace as he covered spin serves, attacking shots, defensive shots, forehand shots, backhand shots, footwork, fitness and tactics.