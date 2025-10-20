The James Gang sink Bridlington Table Tennis League rivals Top Spinners

Mike Byass scored a hat-trick for The James Gang in Division Two. Photo by Tony Wigley

The James Gang are setting the pace in Division Two following their 7-2 triumph over Top Spinners, in the Bridlington Table Tennis League.

Mike Byass claimed a brilliant hat-trick plus doubles from Carole James and Jacob James, Simon Bekker scored twice for Top Spinners.

The Avengers remain in second place after defeating Quality Service 6-3, with maximum points from Tina Crockford and Vicky Barton.

The Service replied with singles from Kevin Raynor, Dave Brown and Vladimir Voroniuk scoring on his debut.

Vladimir Voroniuk claimed one win on his Division 2 debut for Quality Service. Photo by Tony Wigley

Spin Doctors beat Komodo Dragons 6-3, thanks to a Luda Cronin treble, a brace from Lindsay Harper and a single from Ryan Siddall.

Mason Bradley and Christian Day replied for the Dragons.

Division One leaders Crazy Gang were ruthless as they trounced Barracudas 9-0, maximum points from Caron Holdsworth, Gavin Smithies and Paul Wilkinson.

James Builders beat Air Benders 6-3 with hat-tricks from Julian James and Jacob James, to confirm second place.

Simon Bekker claimed a brace for Top Spinners in Division Two. Photo by Tony Wigley

Tom Ryan, Joe Plant and Phil Leach replied for Air Benders.

Cobras remain in third position after their 8-1 victory over Tornadoes, with trebles from Steve Golden and Tony Miller and a Paul Harper brace.

Hans Ebert replied for Tornadoes.

Caron Holdsworth and Luda Cronin won the Wednesday Night Round/robin Tournament.