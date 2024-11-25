The James Gang sink Mad Batters to pull clear at top of Bridlington Table Tennis League second division

Quality Service, currently fourth in Bridlington Table Tennis League Division Two, from left, Paul Senior, Kevin Raynor and Dave Brown.. Photos by Tony Wigley

The James Gang went three points clear at the head of Division Two following their 6-3 victory over Mad Batters in the Bridlington Table Tennis League.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harrison James, Jacob James and Mike Byass each scored twice but Robert Deegan replied with an impressive hat-trick for the Batters, writes Tony Wigley.

Air Benders remain in second place in the table after a close 5-4 triumph over Spin Doctors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tom Ryan and John Ockenden both struck doubles and Joe Plant added one win but Tony Miller scored an excellent hat-trick in reply.

Bridlington Table Tennis League action. Photos by Tony Wigley

Quality Service scraped home 5-4 against The Avengers thanks to maximum points from Paul Senior and a Kevin Raynor brace.

Tina Crockford's evil pimpled bat claimed a double plus singles from Vicky Barton and Delphine Kaye in reply.

Division One leaders Cobras demolished Barracudas 8-1 with trebles from Peter Clarkson and Neil Thomas and a Chris Deegan brace, Gerard Ferre replied with one singles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crazy Gang are in hot pursuit after prevailing 7-2 over The Vikings, Caron Holdsworth struck maximum points plus doubles from Paul Wilkinson and Gavin Smithies.

Tornadoes went down 5-4 against James Builders despite a treble from John Ockenden, but Harrison and Leon claimed doubles and Jacob James added one singles to seal victory.