The James Gang sink Mad Batters to pull clear at top of Bridlington Table Tennis League second division
Harrison James, Jacob James and Mike Byass each scored twice but Robert Deegan replied with an impressive hat-trick for the Batters, writes Tony Wigley.
Air Benders remain in second place in the table after a close 5-4 triumph over Spin Doctors.
Tom Ryan and John Ockenden both struck doubles and Joe Plant added one win but Tony Miller scored an excellent hat-trick in reply.
Quality Service scraped home 5-4 against The Avengers thanks to maximum points from Paul Senior and a Kevin Raynor brace.
Tina Crockford's evil pimpled bat claimed a double plus singles from Vicky Barton and Delphine Kaye in reply.
Division One leaders Cobras demolished Barracudas 8-1 with trebles from Peter Clarkson and Neil Thomas and a Chris Deegan brace, Gerard Ferre replied with one singles.
Crazy Gang are in hot pursuit after prevailing 7-2 over The Vikings, Caron Holdsworth struck maximum points plus doubles from Paul Wilkinson and Gavin Smithies.
Tornadoes went down 5-4 against James Builders despite a treble from John Ockenden, but Harrison and Leon claimed doubles and Jacob James added one singles to seal victory.