Team GB's Charlotte 'Lottie' Fry competes in the Dressage Individual Grand Prix Qualifier. (Photo: Julian Finney/Getty)

Making her Olympic Games debut in Tokyo, Fry topped Group A in Saturday's qualifying with a score of 77.096 on 12-year-old stallion Everdale, a personal best for the duo at international Grand Prix level.

Now she has the opportunity to compete for a gold medal and Olympic title in Wednesday's individual final as well as Tuesday's team final at Tokyo's Equestrian Park.

Fry, 25, said her final qualification "couldn't have gone much better to be honest".

Charlotte 'Lottie' Fry with one of her horses, Z Flemmenco, in 2014.

"I was really happy with it", she said. "He [Everdale] definitely knew it was a big occasion. He was so concentrated today. It was such a great feeling."

Charlotte is following in her late mother's footsteps as Laura Fry represented Team GB at the 1992 Olympic Games in Barcelona alongside Charlotte’s teammate and mentor Carl Hester.

'How To Watch Charlotte Fry In Tokyo'

Tuesday will see Charlotte Fry compete in the Dressage Grand Prix Special team final alongside Carl Hester and Charlotte Dujardin.

It will start at 9am UK time and finish at 2.40pm and is available on Eurosport Player, discovery+, BBC2, BBC iPlayer and BBC Red Button.

On Wednesday, Fry will compete in the Dressage Freestyle individual final where she has the chance to claim a gold medal and Olympic title.