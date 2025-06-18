Skyball Volleyball Club players Dylan Parsons and Krystina Ngatcha.

Two local beach volleyball players said they are relishing the chance to shine during an international competition at Bridlington South Beach.

Skyball Volleyball Club players Dylan Parsons and Krystina Ngatcha hope to use their local knowledge to good effect when they pull on England colours for the upcoming NEVZA Beach Championships 2025.

They are two of a number of players who will be representing their country from Friday, June 27 to Sunday, June 29 (seniors) and Tuesday, July 1 to Thursday, July 3 (youth) who train at the south beach – where the event will be staged.

The event – being supported by East Riding of Yorkshire Council and Skyball – follows the successful staging of the youth section of the event last summer.

Bridlington's south beach is set to host the NEVZA Beach Championships 2025.

Spectators are welcome to come along to both the Senior and Youth tournaments to watch the action, with no charge for admission.

Anyone who cannot make it to the beach can view the action live via the www.youtube.com/@vballengland link.

Bridlington can be exposed to the elements, particularly strong winds, but Dylan and Krystina said they will be ready for whatever conditions are thrown at them.

“It will be a good help to have played here quite a bit before,” said Dylan, who was part of the Leeds Gorse indoor team to win the U18 National Cup in April.

“There’s not much you can do about the weather, but if it is tough conditions then it will be hard for everyone, but I’ve been playing here (in Bridlington) for three or four years now and that definitely helps.”

Krystina added: “It’s always hard to push yourself against good teams, so we are going to go out there and do our best.

“I’m really happy to be representing Yorkshire and we’ve been preparing in the same way as we always do for our events – training hard.”

Visit volleyballengland.org/competitions/nevza-beach-volleyball-championships-2025 for further information.