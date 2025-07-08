Volleyball tournaments hailed a success
North European Volleyball Zonal Association (NEVZA) general secretary Simon Dahl, speaking after the events, hopes Volleyball England can continue to host events here in future years.
The tournaments saw teams from six member countries – Denmark, England, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden – compete for gold medals and, in the case of the Youth athletes, CEV European Beach Championships 2025 qualification spots.
Mr Dahl, who is also the Swedish Volleyball Federation secretary general, said: “I am very pleased to have had Volleyball England as the organiser for two successful NEVZA beach volleyball events again this year.
“For many players, these events are an important first experience of international competition, and for spectators it is a glimpse into what might be the future stars of beach volleyball. I hope that Volleyball England will return as organisers for several years to come.”
32 teams (16 women, 16 men) battled it out in the Senior competition across 56 matches, with Nina Pavolva and Sunniva Helland-Hansen (Norway, Women) and Niko Gleed and Enrique Bello (England, Men) the two winners.
Another 47 teams (23 women, 24 men) contested NEVZA Youth across 97 matches.
Volleyball England’s Chief Executive Officer, Charlie Ford, said: “I am incredibly pleased with how the NEVZA Beach events unfolded this year.
“The success of the tournament was made possible by the tremendous help and support from Leeds Gorse and Skyball, as well as the local schools who provided an
enthusiastic army of volunteers throughout both tournaments.
“We are also deeply grateful to East Riding Council for their ongoing commitment and support. These events continue to grow stronger each year, and we are excited
to build on the infrastructure and experience gained to not only keep hosting NEVZA Beach events in England, but also to explore adding Beach Pro Tour events to our
calendar.”