Teams from Denmark, England, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden competed for gold medals. Photo: Jon Cornish/Volleyball England

Two international beach volleyball tournaments held in Bridlington have been hailed a success

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

North European Volleyball Zonal Association (NEVZA) general secretary Simon Dahl, speaking after the events, hopes Volleyball England can continue to host events here in future years.

The tournaments saw teams from six member countries – Denmark, England, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden – compete for gold medals and, in the case of the Youth athletes, CEV European Beach Championships 2025 qualification spots.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Dahl, who is also the Swedish Volleyball Federation secretary general, said: “I am very pleased to have had Volleyball England as the organiser for two successful NEVZA beach volleyball events again this year.

“For many players, these events are an important first experience of international competition, and for spectators it is a glimpse into what might be the future stars of beach volleyball. I hope that Volleyball England will return as organisers for several years to come.”

32 teams (16 women, 16 men) battled it out in the Senior competition across 56 matches, with Nina Pavolva and Sunniva Helland-Hansen (Norway, Women) and Niko Gleed and Enrique Bello (England, Men) the two winners.

Another 47 teams (23 women, 24 men) contested NEVZA Youth across 97 matches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Volleyball England’s Chief Executive Officer, Charlie Ford, said: “I am incredibly pleased with how the NEVZA Beach events unfolded this year.

“The success of the tournament was made possible by the tremendous help and support from Leeds Gorse and Skyball, as well as the local schools who provided an

enthusiastic army of volunteers throughout both tournaments.

“We are also deeply grateful to East Riding Council for their ongoing commitment and support. These events continue to grow stronger each year, and we are excited

to build on the infrastructure and experience gained to not only keep hosting NEVZA Beach events in England, but also to explore adding Beach Pro Tour events to our

calendar.”