Whitby Badminton Club runs taster evening for anyone wanting to give the sport a try

Whitby Badminton Club members.

Whitby Badminton Club is giving an open invitation to anyone who wants to play badminton by offering a free “taster” evening.

The club is open every Thursday evening from 7.30pm to 9.30pm at the Sports Hall, Fyling Hall School, near Robin Hood’s Bay.

The club nights start again on Thursday September 4 and run through to the end of April 2026.

Club members are keen to encourage and help any new players.

Please come along any Thursday in September to have a free “taster” evening playing badminton.

Come back to playing badminton or just give it a go – it could be a new indoor sport for the winter for you, a pleasant way to keep fit.

Walter Turner, club secretary, said: “Whitby Badminton Club starts up again at Fyling Hall School on September 4.

"There are a lot of people who enjoy playing social badminton and coming to the club would give them a chance to play in a friendly, safe atmosphere.

"We have quite a big age range in our members.

"With four courts there is a quick changeover of games.

"We are less than 15 minutes from Whitby by car and members can help with transport if needed.

"Badminton is a game all the family can enjoy and we hope lots of people will want to give it a go.”

Carole Sinclair, a club member for several years said: “We are short of female members.

"We play mixed doubles and ladies doubles and it would be great to have more girls and women to mix in with us”.

For further details please contact Walter on 01947 602938 or Carole 600746.