Whitby Boxing Club duo Kane Morrison & Makar Yurchik earn wins
On Saturday September 28, Whitby BC’s Jake Hellon had his first skills bout against a home club boxer at Bridlington BC, both showing off their skills and doing very well.
Whitby BC Head Coach Stewart Lorains said: “Then our senior boxer Kane Morrison was in action, up against Brid’s Joe Cappleman.
"With a fantastic following both boxed very well and put on a great bout for the crowd, who were shouting for both boxers. Kane won the bout on a unanimous points decision.”
Debutant Yurchik had a good win in Doncaster on the same night.
Lorains added: “Makar, at 68kg, was boxing a strong lad from the home club but the Whitby boxer came away with a unanimous points win.
"Makar stayed composed and boxed to orders given by his corner.”