Whitby Boxing Club duo Kane Morrison & Makar Yurchik earn wins

By Andy Bloomfield

Sports editor/reporter

Published 10th Oct 2024, 07:00 BST
Whitby Boxing Club members Kane Morrison and Makar Yurchik earned victories at Bridlington and Doncaster shows respectively on Saturday September 28.

On Saturday September 28, Whitby BC’s Jake Hellon had his first skills bout against a home club boxer at Bridlington BC, both showing off their skills and doing very well.

Whitby BC Head Coach Stewart Lorains said: “Then our senior boxer Kane Morrison was in action, up against Brid’s Joe Cappleman.

"With a fantastic following both boxed very well and put on a great bout for the crowd, who were shouting for both boxers. Kane won the bout on a unanimous points decision.”

Debutant Yurchik had a good win in Doncaster on the same night.

Lorains added: “Makar, at 68kg, was boxing a strong lad from the home club but the Whitby boxer came away with a unanimous points win.

"Makar stayed composed and boxed to orders given by his corner.”

