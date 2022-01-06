Whitby darts ace Richie Parkin sets sights on earning PDC Tour card at Qualifying School

Richie Parkin in action at the British Classic in 2021

The first phase of the Q School event, staged at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes, is a knockout. This first phase is on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday with the eight quarter-finalists going to the second phase and the top players from the Order of Merit.

Parkin said: "My main aim for Q School is Phase Two, then who knows what could happen. If I play my ‘A’ game consistently I could have a chance.

"For 2022 the main aim is to perform as well as 2021. Last year was my best year winning tournaments and performing well in bigger tournaments and I got my name out there.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Beating Colin Osbourne and Willie Borland at the Cleveland Open was massive for my confidence and I got better and better after that by winning the Whitby Open and being MAD England Ospreys number one."

As well as the above achievements, Parkin also won the Saltburn Cricket Club Open and got to the semi-final of the Cleveland Open and last eight of the British Classic in the second half of 2021.

The Whitby darts ace also challenged Chris Quantock for the England Ospreys title, losing 7-5. To challenge Quantock, Parkin had to win a tournament in Hull.

Parkin added: "I have signed three sponsorship deals with M&M Motors, Whitby Seafoods and Andrew Dougan from Scotland. Thanks to these sponsorship deals I can finally go to PDC Q School on Sunday."