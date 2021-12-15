Whitby keeper Kirsty-Ann Dixon celebrates the 4-4 draw PHOTOS BY BRIAN MURFIELD

The home side were worried about the result of this league match as their previous score against the team was a 4-0 loss.

Whitby made a strong start, passing well and working together. But the Durham side started the scoring off with an unlucky goal past keeper Kirsty Dixon.

Despite being 1-0 down the ladies didn’t lose their motivation.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whitby Ladies v Newcastle Uni 3rds

Vincent-Jones worked well with Dani Halley and she was able to equalise, soon followed by a second goal for Whitby by Halley.

The latter was on fire and received an incredible ball from defender Siobhan Robinson to go on to score the third Whitby goal.

Half-time team-talks saw Whitby’s moral very high, the squad knew they had to keep their work-rate up for a further 35 minutes.

Rose Hall and Natasha Hill found their comfort zone in Whitby’s defence and helped clear some tricky and powerful balls coming from Newcastle.

The hosts celebrate a dramatic last-gasp equaliser against leaders Newcastle Uni 3rd to make it 4-4 Photos by Brian Murfield

Unfortunately the university team went on to score a further three goals.

This left Whitby one goal down and with only minutes left to play.

In the final minute of play, Halley carried a wonderful ball down the right wing and found Dani Braithwaite, in amazing position and she was able to fire a final goal into the back of the net.

This left the full-time score 4-4.

Whitby push on

Whitby were delighted with the ultimate draw and played their part in a great game of hockey.

The club would like to thank everyone who came to watch.

Woman of the match went to Zara Noble for her continued effort in midfield.

The next match will be played on January 15 at Alnwick.