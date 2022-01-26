Zara Noble with Whitby Ladies goalscorer Dani Halley Photos by Brian Murfield

Durham came out strong and Whitby’s defence were faced with three short corners in the first three minutes - all of which they managed to defend.

Fifteen minutes into the first half Durham found an opportunity for a strong strike and secured their first goal.

Whitby followed and came out on the counter attack, and won a short corner. A quick slip and a strike from Dani Halley made it 1 -1.

Siobhan Robinson in action for Whitby Ladies in their defeat at home to Durham uni 3s Photos by Brian Murfield

In the second half it was all to play for. Whitby’s midfield were making some excellent tackles and Zara Noble was distributing the ball wide to Whitby’s wings.

Durham made another quick counter attack and swarmed Whitby’s ‘D’ where they managed to net a second.

In the second half Whitby’s goalie, Kirsty Dixon, was making some exceptional saves, the highlight being a fantastic slide tackle of Durham’s attack and kicking the ball out of play.