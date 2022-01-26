Whitby Hockey Club Ladies lose out 3-1 at home to young Durham Uni 3s team
On Saturday Whitby Hockey Club Ladies lost 3-1 at home to Durham University 3s’ young side.
Durham came out strong and Whitby’s defence were faced with three short corners in the first three minutes - all of which they managed to defend.
Fifteen minutes into the first half Durham found an opportunity for a strong strike and secured their first goal.
Whitby followed and came out on the counter attack, and won a short corner. A quick slip and a strike from Dani Halley made it 1 -1.
In the second half it was all to play for. Whitby’s midfield were making some excellent tackles and Zara Noble was distributing the ball wide to Whitby’s wings.
Durham made another quick counter attack and swarmed Whitby’s ‘D’ where they managed to net a second.
In the second half Whitby’s goalie, Kirsty Dixon, was making some exceptional saves, the highlight being a fantastic slide tackle of Durham’s attack and kicking the ball out of play.
Despite Whitby’s best efforts Durham scraped their third and final goal.