Whitby Hockey Club Ladies suffer 5-2 defeat on the road at Northallerton

Player of the match Danielle Walker in action for Whitby Ladies last season,. Photo by Brian Murfield

Whitby Hockey Club Ladies suffered a 5-2 loss on the road at Northallerton on Saturday.

Whitby started on the counter with Natasha Kent and Zara Noble working well to try be the ball up the pitch.

Northallerton pounced on a deflected tackle in the D with an early strike just 10 minutes in.

Whitby responded quickly with Dani Russell and Neve Eddon moving fast – driving forward and winning a penalty flick, Danielle Walker stepped up cool and collect to level the scores. The game swung again with Whitby’s defence of Jess Hogarth-Hammill, Natasha Hill and Rose Hall fighting hard to intercept strikes when an unfortunate own goal put Whitby 2-1 behind at the break.

Fired up and ready to battle, Whitby came out hard in the second half with Kirsty Dixon making some fantastic saves.

The defence worked tirelessly under pressure, throwing themselves into tackles and blocking shot after shot. Lisette Lane, Anya Legg and Sam Dixon often managed to get the ball up the pitch but, despite many efforts on goal, struggled to find the backboard.

Northallerton found the net through a couple of lucky deflections, stretching the scoreline to 5-1, but Whitby never gave in.

The team kept pushing, moving the ball fast up the line, creating chance after chance.

A brilliant cross into the D was finished smartly by Emily Webster to bring it back to 5–2. Whitby piled on the pressure to the very end, showing determination, teamwork, and resilience all over the pitch.

The Man of the Match went to Danielle Walker, sponsored by Whitby Cricket Club.